UAB Blazers quarterback Tyler Johnston III (17) falls back during the third quarter of a football game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Uab At Southern Miss

The Rice Owls (2-4, 0-0 C-USA) are 23-point underdogs in a road C-USA matchup with the UAB Blazers (5-2, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Protective Stadium. The point total is 45.

Odds for UAB vs. Rice

Favorite Spread Total UAB -23 45

Over/Under Insights

UAB has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45 points in five of six games this season.

In 83.3% of Rice's games this season (5/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 45.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.1, is 2.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 58.7 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 13.7 more than the 45 total in this contest.

Blazers games this season feature an average total of 49.7 points, a number 4.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 45-point over/under for this game is 5.8 points below the 50.8 points per game average total in Owls games this season.

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.

UAB's games this year have hit the over one time in six opportunities (16.7%).

This year, the Blazers score 13.6 fewer points per game (26.1) than the Owls allow (39.7).

The Blazers average 364.3 yards per game, 73.7 fewer yards than the 438.0 the Owls give up per contest.

This year, the Blazers have turned the ball over 10 times, three more than the Owls' takeaways (7).

Rice Stats and Trends

Rice has one win against the spread in six games this year.

This season, the Owls are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 23 points or more.

Rice has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this season (four times in six games with a set point total).

The Owls rack up 16.0 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the Blazers allow (19.0).

Rice is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.0 points.

The Owls collect 308.5 yards per game, only 13.2 fewer than the 321.7 the Blazers allow.

Rice is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 321.7 yards.

The Owls have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Blazers.

Season Stats