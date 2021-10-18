Oct 16, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (5) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The UCF Knights (3-3, 0-0 AAC) host the Memphis Tigers (4-3, 0-0 AAC) on Friday, October 22, 2021 in matchup between AAC foes at the Bounce House. Memphis is a 2.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 64.5 for the game.

Odds for UCF vs. Memphis

Favorite Spread Total UCF -2.5 64.5

Over/Under Insights

UCF and its opponents have combined to score more than 64.5 points in four of six games this season.

Memphis' games have gone over 64.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Friday's over/under is 5.6 points lower than the two team's combined 70.1 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 1.9 points above the 62.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Knights and their opponents score an average of 63.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 61.6 points, 2.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF has one win against the spread in six games this year.

The Knights have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

UCF's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

The Knights rack up 34.2 points per game, 3.8 more than the Tigers surrender per contest (30.4).

UCF is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 30.4 points.

The Knights average 440.2 yards per game, just 14.1 more than the 426.1 the Tigers give up per matchup.

In games that UCF totals over 426.1 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Knights have turned the ball over six more times (9 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Memphis' games this season have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The Tigers score 3.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Knights surrender (32.2).

Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 32.2 points.

The Tigers rack up 101.5 more yards per game (485.7) than the Knights give up (384.2).

In games that Memphis piles up over 384.2 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year the Tigers have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Knights' takeaways (9).

Season Stats