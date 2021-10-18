Oct 16, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) celebrates following a 24-17 victory against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The UCLA Bruins (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12), who have college football's 17th-ranked running game, meet the No. 10 Oregon Ducks (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and their 24th-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Bruins are just 1.5-point favorites. The game has a point total set at 57.5.

Odds for UCLA vs. Oregon

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -1.5 57.5

Over/Under Insights

UCLA and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

Oregon's games have gone over 57.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.4, is 9.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 46.1 points per game, 11.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bruins games this season feature an average total of 61.9 points, a number 4.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Ducks have averaged a total of 58.3 points, 0.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

UCLA Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UCLA is 5-2-0 this year.

The Bruins have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games when favored by 1.5 points or more so far this season.

UCLA's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Bruins score 12.6 more points per game (33.6) than the Ducks give up (21.0).

UCLA is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.0 points.

The Bruins collect only 17.6 more yards per game (425.4), than the Ducks give up per outing (407.8).

UCLA is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team piles up more than 407.8 yards.

The Bruins have five giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 13 takeaways .

Oregon Stats and Trends

So far this year Oregon has one win against the spread.

The Ducks have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Oregon's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Ducks score 8.7 more points per game (33.8) than the Bruins give up (25.1).

Oregon is 1-3 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.1 points.

The Ducks rack up 45.4 more yards per game (426.7) than the Bruins give up (381.3).

When Oregon amasses more than 381.3 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Ducks have turned the ball over four times, seven fewer times than the Bruins have forced turnovers (11).

Season Stats