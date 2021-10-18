Publish date:
UCLA vs. Oregon College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The UCLA Bruins (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12), who have college football's 17th-ranked running game, meet the No. 10 Oregon Ducks (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and their 24th-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Bruins are just 1.5-point favorites. The game has a point total set at 57.5.
Odds for UCLA vs. Oregon
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UCLA
-1.5
57.5
Over/Under Insights
- UCLA and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.
- Oregon's games have gone over 57.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.4, is 9.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 46.1 points per game, 11.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Bruins games this season feature an average total of 61.9 points, a number 4.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Ducks have averaged a total of 58.3 points, 0.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UCLA is 5-2-0 this year.
- The Bruins have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games when favored by 1.5 points or more so far this season.
- UCLA's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Bruins score 12.6 more points per game (33.6) than the Ducks give up (21.0).
- UCLA is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.0 points.
- The Bruins collect only 17.6 more yards per game (425.4), than the Ducks give up per outing (407.8).
- UCLA is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team piles up more than 407.8 yards.
- The Bruins have five giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 13 takeaways .
Oregon Stats and Trends
- So far this year Oregon has one win against the spread.
- The Ducks have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Oregon's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Ducks score 8.7 more points per game (33.8) than the Bruins give up (25.1).
- Oregon is 1-3 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.1 points.
- The Ducks rack up 45.4 more yards per game (426.7) than the Bruins give up (381.3).
- When Oregon amasses more than 381.3 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Ducks have turned the ball over four times, seven fewer times than the Bruins have forced turnovers (11).
Season Stats
|UCLA
|Stats
|Oregon
33.6
Avg. Points Scored
33.8
25.1
Avg. Points Allowed
21.0
425.4
Avg. Total Yards
426.7
381.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
407.8
5
Giveaways
4
11
Takeaways
13