The Utah Utes (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) are 3.5-point favorites when they visit the Oregon State Beavers (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Reser Stadium. The over/under is set at 56 points for the contest.

Odds for Utah vs. Oregon State

Favorite Spread Total Utah -3.5 56

Over/Under Insights

Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in three of five games this season.

Oregon State's games have gone over 56 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.5, is 9.5 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 10.1 points above the 45.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Utes games this season is 50.1, 5.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 56 .

In 2021, games involving the Beavers have averaged a total of 62.2 points, 6.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Utah Stats and Trends

So far this year Utah has two wins against the spread.

The Utes have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Utah's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

This year, the Utes score 8.3 more points per game (31.5) than the Beavers surrender (23.2).

When Utah records more than 23.2 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Utes rack up 20.0 more yards per game (401.2) than the Beavers give up per contest (381.2).

Utah is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up over 381.2 yards.

The Utes have 10 giveaways this season, while the Beavers have 12 takeaways .

Oregon State Stats and Trends

In Oregon State's six games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This year, the Beavers have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Oregon State's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Beavers rack up 11.3 more points per game (34.0) than the Utes allow (22.7).

When Oregon State puts up more than 22.7 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Beavers average 94.8 more yards per game (441.8) than the Utes allow per matchup (347.0).

Oregon State is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up over 347.0 yards.

The Beavers have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Utes have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats