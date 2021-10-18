Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris (0) is tackled by Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Tarique Barnes (44) and teammates during Saturday s game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the No. 24 UTSA Roadrunners (7-0, 0-0 C-USA) the edge when they visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA rivals at Joe Aillet Stadium. UTSA is favored by 6 points. The point total is set at 58.

Odds for UTSA vs. Louisiana Tech

Favorite Spread Total UTSA -6 58

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have combined to put up more than 58 points in three of seven games this season.

Louisiana Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 58 points in four of six games this season.

The two teams combine to average 66.9 points per game, 8.9 more than the total in this contest.

The 50.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.9 fewer than the 58 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Roadrunners games this season is 60.6, 2.6 points above Saturday's over/under of 58.

The 58-point over/under for this game is 2.9 points below the 60.9 points per game average total in Bulldogs games this season.

UTSA Stats and Trends

UTSA has six wins against the spread in seven games this season.

This season, the Roadrunners have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 6 points or more.

UTSA's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year, the Roadrunners average 7.6 more points per game (38.6) than the Bulldogs give up (31).

UTSA is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 31 points.

The Roadrunners average just 10.9 fewer yards per game (446.3) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (457.2).

UTSA is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up more than 457.2 yards.

The Roadrunners have seven giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 12 takeaways .

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Louisiana Tech is 3-3-0 this season.

The Bulldogs have been underdogs by 6 points or more three times this year and are 3-0 ATS in those matchups.

Louisiana Tech's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

This season the Bulldogs average 9.2 more points per game (28.3) than the Roadrunners surrender (19.1).

Louisiana Tech is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team puts up more than 19.1 points.

The Bulldogs collect 68.1 more yards per game (390.7) than the Roadrunners allow per contest (322.6).

In games that Louisiana Tech churns out over 322.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Bulldogs have 10 giveaways this season, while the Roadrunners have 14 takeaways .

Season Stats