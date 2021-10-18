Publish date:
Virginia vs. Georgia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Virginia Cavaliers (5-2, 0-0 ACC) are touchdown favorites when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-3, 0-0 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Scott Stadium. This game has an over/under of 61.5 points.
Odds for Virginia vs. Georgia Tech
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Virginia
-7
61.5
Over/Under Insights
- Virginia has combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points just twice this season.
- Georgia Tech's games have gone over 61.5 points in three of six chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 64.6 points per game, 3.1 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 50.1 points per game, 11.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Cavaliers games this season feature an average total of 65.8 points, a number 4.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 61.5 total in this game is 3.9 points above the 57.6 average total in Yellow Jackets games this season.
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Virginia is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cavaliers have been favored by 7 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Cavaliers average 36.1 points per game, 10.4 more than the Yellow Jackets give up per outing (25.7).
- Virginia is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.7 points.
- The Cavaliers average 143.2 more yards per game (525.7) than the Yellow Jackets allow per contest (382.5).
- Virginia is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team picks up over 382.5 yards.
- The Cavaliers have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Yellow Jackets have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Georgia Tech Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Georgia Tech is 3-3-0 this year.
- The Yellow Jackets have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 7 points or more.
- Georgia Tech's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
- The Yellow Jackets put up 28.5 points per game, 4.1 more than the Cavaliers surrender (24.4).
- When Georgia Tech scores more than 24.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Yellow Jackets average just 10.4 fewer yards per game (402.7) than the Cavaliers allow per matchup (413.1).
- When Georgia Tech piles up over 413.1 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Yellow Jackets have six giveaways this season, while the Cavaliers have eight takeaways .
Season Stats
|Virginia
|Stats
|Georgia Tech
36.1
Avg. Points Scored
28.5
24.4
Avg. Points Allowed
25.7
525.7
Avg. Total Yards
402.7
413.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
382.5
10
Giveaways
6
8
Takeaways
9