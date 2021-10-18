Oct 16, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Bronco Mendenhall looks on from the bench against the Duke Blue Devils during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Cavaliers (5-2, 0-0 ACC) are touchdown favorites when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-3, 0-0 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Scott Stadium. This game has an over/under of 61.5 points.

Odds for Virginia vs. Georgia Tech

Favorite Spread Total Virginia -7 61.5

Over/Under Insights

Virginia has combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points just twice this season.

Georgia Tech's games have gone over 61.5 points in three of six chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 64.6 points per game, 3.1 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 50.1 points per game, 11.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cavaliers games this season feature an average total of 65.8 points, a number 4.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 61.5 total in this game is 3.9 points above the 57.6 average total in Yellow Jackets games this season.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers have been favored by 7 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Cavaliers average 36.1 points per game, 10.4 more than the Yellow Jackets give up per outing (25.7).

Virginia is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.7 points.

The Cavaliers average 143.2 more yards per game (525.7) than the Yellow Jackets allow per contest (382.5).

Virginia is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team picks up over 382.5 yards.

The Cavaliers have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Yellow Jackets have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Georgia Tech is 3-3-0 this year.

The Yellow Jackets have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 7 points or more.

Georgia Tech's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Yellow Jackets put up 28.5 points per game, 4.1 more than the Cavaliers surrender (24.4).

When Georgia Tech scores more than 24.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Yellow Jackets average just 10.4 fewer yards per game (402.7) than the Cavaliers allow per matchup (413.1).

When Georgia Tech piles up over 413.1 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Yellow Jackets have six giveaways this season, while the Cavaliers have eight takeaways .

Season Stats