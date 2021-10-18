Oct 16, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Tre Turner (11) runs past Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Marquis Williams (14) during the second half at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

ACC rivals meet when the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-3, 0-0 ACC) host the Syracuse Orange (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Lane Stadium. Virginia Tech is favored by 3.5 points. The total has been set at 46 points for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Virginia Tech -3.5 46

Over/Under Insights

Virginia Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points in three of six games this season.

In 42.9% of Syracuse's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 46.

The two teams combine to average 50.7 points per game, 4.7 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 43.2 points per game, 2.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Hokies games this season feature an average total of 53.8 points, a number 7.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.8 PPG average total in Orange games this season is 4.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has two wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Hokies have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).

Virginia Tech's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Hokies rack up just 1.3 fewer points per game (21.7) than the Orange allow (23).

When Virginia Tech scores more than 23 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Hokies rack up 311.8 yards per game, just 2.8 more than the 309 the Orange give up per matchup.

When Virginia Tech picks up over 309 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Hokies have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Orange have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Virginia Tech at SISportsbook.

Syracuse Stats and Trends

In Syracuse's seven games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Orange have an against the spread record of 4-0 in their four games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more this year.

Syracuse's games this season have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Orange score 29 points per game, 8.8 more than the Hokies surrender (20.2).

When Syracuse scores more than 20.2 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Orange rack up 50.5 more yards per game (404) than the Hokies give up per outing (353.5).

In games that Syracuse picks up over 353.5 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Orange have eight turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Hokies.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats