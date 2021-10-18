Oct 9, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Christian Beal-Smith (1) celebrates his teams overtime victory with fans following the game against the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 against the Army Black Knights (4-2). The total is 52 points for this matchup.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Army

Favorite Spread Total Wake Forest -3 52

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest and its opponents have gone over the current 52-point total in five of six games this season.

In 50% of Army's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 52.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.7, is 17.7 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 42 points per game, 10.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Demon Deacons games this season is 63.0, 11.0 points above Saturday's over/under of 52.

In 2021, games involving the Black Knights have averaged a total of 47.5 points, 4.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

In Wake Forest's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Demon Deacons have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in five chances).

Wake Forest's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Demon Deacons average 18.0 more points per game (38.7) than the Black Knights allow (20.7).

When Wake Forest records more than 20.7 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Demon Deacons average 159.8 more yards per game (441.5) than the Black Knights give up per matchup (281.7).

When Wake Forest amasses over 281.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Demon Deacons have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Black Knights.

Army Stats and Trends

Army is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Black Knights have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Army's games this season have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Black Knights put up 9.7 more points per game (31.0) than the Demon Deacons give up (21.3).

When Army scores more than 21.3 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Black Knights rack up 367.5 yards per game, 43.7 fewer yards than the 411.2 the Demon Deacons allow.

In games that Army amasses more than 411.2 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Black Knights have four giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 14 takeaways .

Season Stats