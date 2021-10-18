Oct 16, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Jordan Genmark Heath (15) sacks Washington Huskies quarterback Dylan Morris (9) during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Huskies (2-4, 0-0 Pac-12) are heavy, 15.5-point favorites on the road at Arizona Stadium against the Arizona Wildcats (0-6, 0-0 Pac-12) on Friday, October 22, 2021. Both squads have tough pass defenses, with the Huskies fourth against the pass in the nation, and the Wildcats 10th defending the passing attack. The point total is 44.5 for the contest.

Odds for Washington vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total Washington -15.5 44.5

Over/Under Insights

Washington has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in three of five games this season.

Arizona's games have gone over 44.5 points in three of six chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 37.5 points per game, 7.0 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 52.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 7.8 more than the 44.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Huskies games this season is 53.3, 8.8 points above Friday's total of 44.5.

The 44.5-point over/under for this game is 8.8 points below the 53.3 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Washington Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Washington has one win against the spread.

The Huskies covered the spread in their only game when favored by 15.5 points or more.

Washington's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Huskies rack up 8.5 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Wildcats allow (32.0).

The Huskies rack up just 14.6 fewer yards per game (357.2) than the Wildcats give up per outing (371.8).

The Huskies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (5).

Arizona Stats and Trends

Arizona has covered the spread twice this season.

This season, the Wildcats have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 15.5 points or more.

Arizona's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Wildcats score 14.0 points per game, 6.3 fewer than the Huskies give up (20.3).

The Wildcats collect 349.0 yards per game, just 6.7 more than the 342.3 the Huskies allow.

In games that Arizona amasses more than 342.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over six more times (14 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats