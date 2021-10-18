Oct 2, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers running back Adam Cofield (7) gets tackled by Michigan State Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay (27) and defensive tackle Jacob Slade (64) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the nation's most prolific passing offenses meet when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-4, 0-0 C-USA) take college football's first-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the Florida International Panthers (1-5, 0-0 C-USA), who have the No. 12 passing offense, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Hilltoppers are massive, 17-point favorites. The point total for the contest is set at 75.5.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Florida International

Favorite Spread Total Western Kentucky -17 75.5

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky and its opponents have scored at least 75.5 points only two times this season.

Florida International and its opponents have combined to score more than 75.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 68.6 points per game, 6.9 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 3.4 points greater than the 72.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Hilltoppers games have an average total of 63.8 points this season, 11.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.5 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 20 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Western Kentucky has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

Western Kentucky's games this year have gone over the point total in 80% of its opportunities (four times in five games with a set point total).

This year, the Hilltoppers average four more points per game (40.8) than the Panthers allow (36.8).

Western Kentucky is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 36.8 points.

The Hilltoppers rack up 545 yards per game, 63 more yards than the 482 the Panthers allow per matchup.

Western Kentucky is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team amasses over 482 yards.

The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (3).

Florida International Stats and Trends

Florida International has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

This year, the Panthers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 17 points or more.

Florida International's games this season have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).

This year the Panthers average 7.5 fewer points per game (27.8) than the Hilltoppers allow (35.3).

The Panthers average 40.9 fewer yards per game (433.8) than the Hilltoppers give up (474.7).

In games that Florida International picks up more than 474.7 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Hilltoppers have forced (8).

Season Stats