Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby (5) and offensive lineman Mark Brooks (60) react leaving the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Toledo Rockets (3-4, 0-0 MAC) are slight, 2.5-point underdogs in a home MAC matchup with the Western Michigan Broncos (5-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the The Glass Bowl. The over/under is 55 for the contest.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Toledo

Favorite Spread Total Western Michigan -2.5 55

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in four of seven games this season.

Toledo's games have gone over 55 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.7, is 3.7 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 45 points per game, 10.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 61.4 points per game in 2021, 6.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 55.3 PPG average total in Rockets games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

The Broncos have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-1-1 ATS in those games.

Western Michigan's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Broncos rack up 12.3 more points per game (31.0) than the Rockets give up (18.7).

Western Michigan is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 18.7 points.

The Broncos collect 438.4 yards per game, 122.1 more yards than the 316.3 the Rockets allow per contest.

Western Michigan is 4-2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team piles up over 316.3 yards.

The Broncos have turned the ball over six times this season, six fewer than the Rockets have forced (12).

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Rockets have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Toledo's games this season have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

This season the Rockets put up just 1.4 more points per game (27.7) than the Broncos give up (26.3).

Toledo is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 26.3 points.

The Rockets rack up 67.0 more yards per game (386.4) than the Broncos allow per matchup (319.4).

In games that Toledo churns out more than 319.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year the Rockets have two turnovers, seven fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (9).

Season Stats