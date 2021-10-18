Publish date:
Western Michigan vs. Toledo College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Toledo Rockets (3-4, 0-0 MAC) are slight, 2.5-point underdogs in a home MAC matchup with the Western Michigan Broncos (5-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the The Glass Bowl. The over/under is 55 for the contest.
Odds for Western Michigan vs. Toledo
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Western Michigan
-2.5
55
Over/Under Insights
- Western Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in four of seven games this season.
- Toledo's games have gone over 55 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.7, is 3.7 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 45 points per game, 10.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 61.4 points per game in 2021, 6.4 more than Saturday's total.
- The 55.3 PPG average total in Rockets games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Western Michigan Stats and Trends
- Western Michigan has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Broncos have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-1-1 ATS in those games.
- Western Michigan's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- The Broncos rack up 12.3 more points per game (31.0) than the Rockets give up (18.7).
- Western Michigan is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 18.7 points.
- The Broncos collect 438.4 yards per game, 122.1 more yards than the 316.3 the Rockets allow per contest.
- Western Michigan is 4-2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team piles up over 316.3 yards.
- The Broncos have turned the ball over six times this season, six fewer than the Rockets have forced (12).
Toledo Stats and Trends
- Toledo is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Rockets have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Toledo's games this season have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).
- This season the Rockets put up just 1.4 more points per game (27.7) than the Broncos give up (26.3).
- Toledo is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 26.3 points.
- The Rockets rack up 67.0 more yards per game (386.4) than the Broncos allow per matchup (319.4).
- In games that Toledo churns out more than 319.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- This year the Rockets have two turnovers, seven fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (9).
Season Stats
|Western Michigan
|Stats
|Toledo
31.0
Avg. Points Scored
27.7
26.3
Avg. Points Allowed
18.7
438.4
Avg. Total Yards
386.4
319.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.3
6
Giveaways
2
9
Takeaways
12