A pair of the nation's toughest defenses meet when the Wisconsin Badgers (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) take college football's 23rd-ranked scoring defense into a matchup with the No. 25 Purdue Boilermakers (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 5 scoring defense, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Badgers are 3-point favorites. The game has a 38-point over/under.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Purdue

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -3 38

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have gone over the current 38-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.

In 50% of Purdue's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 38.

Saturday's total is 5.4 points lower than the two team's combined 43.4 points per game average.

The 33.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.7 fewer than the 38 over/under in this contest.

Badgers games this season feature an average total of 45 points, a number seven points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 38-point total for this game is 15.8 points below the 53.8 points per game average total in Boilermakers games this season.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Badgers have been favored by 3 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Badgers put up 19.7 points per game, 5.7 more than the Boilermakers give up per contest (14).

When Wisconsin puts up more than 14 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Badgers collect 73.2 more yards per game (368) than the Boilermakers allow per matchup (294.8).

Wisconsin is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses more than 294.8 yards.

This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 15 times, nine more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (6).

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Boilermakers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).

Purdue's games this year have not hit the over on any of six set point totals.

The Boilermakers score 4.4 more points per game (23.7) than the Badgers surrender (19.3).

Purdue is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.3 points.

The Boilermakers average 197.2 more yards per game (423) than the Badgers allow per matchup (225.8).

In games that Purdue amasses over 225.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over four more times (8 total) than the Badgers have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Season Stats