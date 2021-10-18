Publish date:
Wisconsin vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
A pair of the nation's toughest defenses meet when the Wisconsin Badgers (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) take college football's 23rd-ranked scoring defense into a matchup with the No. 25 Purdue Boilermakers (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 5 scoring defense, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Badgers are 3-point favorites. The game has a 38-point over/under.
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Purdue
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wisconsin
-3
38
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin and its opponents have gone over the current 38-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.
- In 50% of Purdue's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 38.
- Saturday's total is 5.4 points lower than the two team's combined 43.4 points per game average.
- The 33.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.7 fewer than the 38 over/under in this contest.
- Badgers games this season feature an average total of 45 points, a number seven points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 38-point total for this game is 15.8 points below the 53.8 points per game average total in Boilermakers games this season.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Wisconsin has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- The Badgers have been favored by 3 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Badgers put up 19.7 points per game, 5.7 more than the Boilermakers give up per contest (14).
- When Wisconsin puts up more than 14 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Badgers collect 73.2 more yards per game (368) than the Boilermakers allow per matchup (294.8).
- Wisconsin is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses more than 294.8 yards.
- This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 15 times, nine more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (6).
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Purdue has three wins against the spread in six games this season.
- The Boilermakers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).
- Purdue's games this year have not hit the over on any of six set point totals.
- The Boilermakers score 4.4 more points per game (23.7) than the Badgers surrender (19.3).
- Purdue is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.3 points.
- The Boilermakers average 197.2 more yards per game (423) than the Badgers allow per matchup (225.8).
- In games that Purdue amasses over 225.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Boilermakers have turned the ball over four more times (8 total) than the Badgers have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Purdue
19.7
Avg. Points Scored
23.7
19.3
Avg. Points Allowed
14
368
Avg. Total Yards
423
225.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
294.8
15
Giveaways
8
4
Takeaways
6