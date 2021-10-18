Oct 16, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Sean Chambers (2) drops back to pass against the Fresno State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The Wyoming Cowboys (4-2, 0-0 MWC) host the New Mexico Lobos (2-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between MWC foes at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. New Mexico is a 20-point underdog. The contest has a 40.5-point over/under.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Wyoming vs. New Mexico

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Wyoming -20 40.5

Over/Under Insights

Wyoming and its opponents have combined to score more than 40.5 points in three of five games this season.

In 50% of New Mexico's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 40.5.

Saturday's total is 1.2 points higher than the combined 39.3 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 51 points per game, 10.5 more than this contest's over/under.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 50.2 points, a number 9.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 48.7 PPG average total in Lobos games this season is 8.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Wyoming has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

This season, the Cowboys are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 20 points or more.

Wyoming's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Cowboys rack up 3.4 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Lobos surrender (28.7).

Wyoming is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.7 points.

The Cowboys rack up 28.7 fewer yards per game (333.3) than the Lobos allow per contest (362.0).

Wyoming is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 362.0 yards.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Lobos have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wyoming at SISportsbook.

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico has not covered the spread yet this year.

The Lobos have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 20 points or more.

New Mexico's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Lobos score 8.3 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Cowboys allow (22.3).

New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.3 points.

The Lobos rack up 253.6 yards per game, 66.2 fewer yards than the 319.8 the Cowboys allow.

The Lobos have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats