Publish date:
Wyoming vs. New Mexico College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Wyoming Cowboys (4-2, 0-0 MWC) host the New Mexico Lobos (2-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between MWC foes at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. New Mexico is a 20-point underdog. The contest has a 40.5-point over/under.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Wyoming vs. New Mexico
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wyoming
-20
40.5
Over/Under Insights
- Wyoming and its opponents have combined to score more than 40.5 points in three of five games this season.
- In 50% of New Mexico's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 40.5.
- Saturday's total is 1.2 points higher than the combined 39.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 51 points per game, 10.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 50.2 points, a number 9.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 48.7 PPG average total in Lobos games this season is 8.2 points more than this game's over/under.
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- Wyoming has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
- This season, the Cowboys are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 20 points or more.
- Wyoming's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Cowboys rack up 3.4 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Lobos surrender (28.7).
- Wyoming is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.7 points.
- The Cowboys rack up 28.7 fewer yards per game (333.3) than the Lobos allow per contest (362.0).
- Wyoming is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 362.0 yards.
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Lobos have forced a turnover (8) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wyoming at SISportsbook.
New Mexico Stats and Trends
- New Mexico has not covered the spread yet this year.
- The Lobos have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 20 points or more.
- New Mexico's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- This year the Lobos score 8.3 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Cowboys allow (22.3).
- New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.3 points.
- The Lobos rack up 253.6 yards per game, 66.2 fewer yards than the 319.8 the Cowboys allow.
- The Lobos have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (9) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Wyoming
|Stats
|New Mexico
25.3
Avg. Points Scored
14.0
22.3
Avg. Points Allowed
28.7
333.3
Avg. Total Yards
253.6
319.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
362.0
11
Giveaways
12
9
Takeaways
8