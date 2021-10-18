October 18, 2021
Zack Moss Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Buffalo vs. Tennessee

Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Before Zack Moss hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Moss' Buffalo Bills (4-1) and the Tennessee Titans (3-2) face off in a Week 6 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds PayoutRec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

43.5

-112

10.5

-117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Titans Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Moss has rushed for 184 yards (36.8 per game) on 46 carries with three touchdowns.
  • He also averages 18.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing eight passes for 94 yards and one touchdown.
  • His team has run the ball 156 times this season, and he's taken 46 of those attempts (29.5%).
  • The Bills have thrown the ball in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Moss recorded zero rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Titans, 43.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Moss did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Titans.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Titans are 16th in the NFL, allowing 112.8 yards per game.
  • The Bills are up against the NFL's 27th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (seven this season).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Moss rushed for 37 yards on 11 carries.
  • Moss tacked on three catches for 55 yards.
  • Moss has put up 158 rushing yards on 38 carries (52.7 yards per game) with one touchdown during his last three games.
  • He's also caught six passes for 86 yards (28.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Moss' Buffalo Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Zack Moss

46

29.5%

184

3

14

37.8%

4.0

Devin Singletary

55

35.3%

284

1

8

21.6%

5.2

Josh Allen

35

22.4%

188

2

12

32.4%

5.4

Mitchell Trubisky

10

6.4%

27

1

1

2.7%

2.7

