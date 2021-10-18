Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Before Zack Moss hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Moss' Buffalo Bills (4-1) and the Tennessee Titans (3-2) face off in a Week 6 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 43.5 -112 10.5 -117

Bills vs. Titans Odds

Zack Moss Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Moss has rushed for 184 yards (36.8 per game) on 46 carries with three touchdowns.

He also averages 18.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing eight passes for 94 yards and one touchdown.

His team has run the ball 156 times this season, and he's taken 46 of those attempts (29.5%).

The Bills have thrown the ball in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Moss recorded zero rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Titans, 43.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Moss did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Titans.

In terms of defending against the run, the Titans are 16th in the NFL, allowing 112.8 yards per game.

The Bills are up against the NFL's 27th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (seven this season).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Moss rushed for 37 yards on 11 carries.

Moss tacked on three catches for 55 yards.

Moss has put up 158 rushing yards on 38 carries (52.7 yards per game) with one touchdown during his last three games.

He's also caught six passes for 86 yards (28.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Moss' Buffalo Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Zack Moss 46 29.5% 184 3 14 37.8% 4.0 Devin Singletary 55 35.3% 284 1 8 21.6% 5.2 Josh Allen 35 22.4% 188 2 12 32.4% 5.4 Mitchell Trubisky 10 6.4% 27 1 1 2.7% 2.7

