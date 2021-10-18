Publish date:
Zack Moss Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Buffalo vs. Tennessee
Before Zack Moss hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Moss' Buffalo Bills (4-1) and the Tennessee Titans (3-2) face off in a Week 6 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
43.5
-112
10.5
-117
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Zack Moss Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Moss has rushed for 184 yards (36.8 per game) on 46 carries with three touchdowns.
- He also averages 18.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing eight passes for 94 yards and one touchdown.
- His team has run the ball 156 times this season, and he's taken 46 of those attempts (29.5%).
- The Bills have thrown the ball in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Moss recorded zero rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Titans, 43.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Moss did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Titans.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Titans are 16th in the NFL, allowing 112.8 yards per game.
- The Bills are up against the NFL's 27th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (seven this season).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Moss rushed for 37 yards on 11 carries.
- Moss tacked on three catches for 55 yards.
- Moss has put up 158 rushing yards on 38 carries (52.7 yards per game) with one touchdown during his last three games.
- He's also caught six passes for 86 yards (28.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Moss' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Zack Moss
46
29.5%
184
3
14
37.8%
4.0
Devin Singletary
55
35.3%
284
1
8
21.6%
5.2
Josh Allen
35
22.4%
188
2
12
32.4%
5.4
Mitchell Trubisky
10
6.4%
27
1
1
2.7%
2.7
