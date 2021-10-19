Oct 9, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons head coach Troy Calhoun on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Force Falcons (6-1, 0-0 MWC), who have college football's first-ranked running game, play the No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs (6-0, 0-0 MWC) and their 20th-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Falcons are 3.5-point favorites. The point total is 40.

Odds for Air Force vs. San Diego State

Favorite Spread Total Air Force -3.5 40

Over/Under Insights

Air Force and its opponents have gone over the current 40-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.

San Diego State and its opponents have combined to score more than 40 points in three of six games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.2, is 24.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 7.7 points more than the 32.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 48.7 points per game in 2021, 8.7 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Aztecs have averaged a total of 44 points, four more than the set total in this contest.

Air Force Stats and Trends

In Air Force's seven games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Falcons are 4-1 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

Air Force's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Falcons average 31.4 points per game, 15.4 more than the Aztecs surrender per contest (16).

When Air Force puts up more than 16 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Falcons collect 415.3 yards per game, 132.8 more yards than the 282.5 the Aztecs allow per contest.

Air Force is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team totals more than 282.5 yards.

This year, the Falcons have four turnovers, six fewer than the Aztecs have takeaways (10).

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Aztecs won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

San Diego State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

This year the Aztecs rack up 16.5 more points per game (32.8) than the Falcons surrender (16.3).

When San Diego State puts up more than 16.3 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Aztecs average 59.6 more yards per game (348.5) than the Falcons give up (288.9).

San Diego State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team totals over 288.9 yards.

The Aztecs have seven giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 11 takeaways .

Season Stats