Alabama vs. Tennessee College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1, 0-0 SEC) and the 10th-ranked run defense will host the Tennessee Volunteers (4-3, 0-0 SEC) and the sixth-ranked run offense on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Volunteers are double-digit, 24.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 67 in this matchup.
Odds for Alabama vs. Tennessee
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Alabama
-24.5
67
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama has combined with its opponents to score more than 67 points just twice this season.
- Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 67 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's total is 17.3 points lower than the two team's combined 84.3 points per game average.
- The 43 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 24 fewer than the 67 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 61.6, 5.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 67 .
- The 67 total in this game is 4.5 points higher than the 62.5 average total in Volunteers games this season.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Alabama is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Crimson Tide have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 24.5 points or more.
- Alabama's games this year have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Crimson Tide put up 45 points per game, 22.1 more than the Volunteers allow per outing (22.9).
- Alabama is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.9 points.
- The Crimson Tide rack up 113.6 more yards per game (481.6) than the Volunteers allow per contest (368).
- Alabama is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team piles up over 368 yards.
- This year, the Crimson Tide have five turnovers, four fewer than the Volunteers have takeaways (9).
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Tennessee has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- Tennessee has gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities this season (four times over seven games with a set point total).
- The Volunteers average 39.3 points per game, 19.2 more than the Crimson Tide give up (20.1).
- Tennessee is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team puts up more than 20.1 points.
- The Volunteers rack up 172.6 more yards per game (473) than the Crimson Tide allow (300.4).
- When Tennessee totals over 300.4 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- This year the Volunteers have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (12).
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Tennessee
45
Avg. Points Scored
39.3
20.1
Avg. Points Allowed
22.9
481.6
Avg. Total Yards
473
300.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
368
5
Giveaways
7
12
Takeaways
9