The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1, 0-0 SEC) and the 10th-ranked run defense will host the Tennessee Volunteers (4-3, 0-0 SEC) and the sixth-ranked run offense on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Volunteers are double-digit, 24.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 67 in this matchup.

Odds for Alabama vs. Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -24.5 67

Over/Under Insights

Alabama has combined with its opponents to score more than 67 points just twice this season.

Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 67 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 17.3 points lower than the two team's combined 84.3 points per game average.

The 43 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 24 fewer than the 67 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 61.6, 5.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 67 .

The 67 total in this game is 4.5 points higher than the 62.5 average total in Volunteers games this season.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Crimson Tide have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 24.5 points or more.

Alabama's games this year have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Crimson Tide put up 45 points per game, 22.1 more than the Volunteers allow per outing (22.9).

Alabama is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.9 points.

The Crimson Tide rack up 113.6 more yards per game (481.6) than the Volunteers allow per contest (368).

Alabama is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team piles up over 368 yards.

This year, the Crimson Tide have five turnovers, four fewer than the Volunteers have takeaways (9).

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

Tennessee has gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities this season (four times over seven games with a set point total).

The Volunteers average 39.3 points per game, 19.2 more than the Crimson Tide give up (20.1).

Tennessee is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team puts up more than 20.1 points.

The Volunteers rack up 172.6 more yards per game (473) than the Crimson Tide allow (300.4).

When Tennessee totals over 300.4 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This year the Volunteers have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (12).

Season Stats