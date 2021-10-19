Oct 17, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) slides with the ball against Cleveland Browns cornerback Troy Hill (23) during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals (6-0) are expected to keep their six-game winning streak intact as they are overwhelmingly favored by 16.5 points against the Houston Texans (1-5) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at State Farm Stadium. The game's point total is 47.5.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in five of six games this season.

Houston's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.6, is 0.1 points more than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 46.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 51.1 points, a number 3.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.5 total in this game is 3.0 points above the 44.5 average total in Texans games this season.

Cardinals stats and trends

Against the spread, Arizona is 5-1-0 this year.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The Cardinals average 3.6 more points per game (32.3) than the Texans surrender (28.7).

When Arizona puts up more than 28.7 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cardinals average only 11.8 more yards per game (403) than the Texans give up per matchup (391.2).

When Arizona amasses over 391.2 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Cardinals have five turnovers, three fewer than the Texans have takeaways (8).

Texans stats and trends

Against the spread, Houston is 3-3-0 this year.

The Texans have been underdogs by 16.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Houston's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

This year the Texans average just 2.9 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Cardinals give up (18.2).

Houston is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.2 points.

The Texans rack up 48.5 fewer yards per game (294.3) than the Cardinals allow (342.8).

When Houston amasses over 342.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Texans have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

This season, Cardinals home games average 49.5 points, 2.0 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).

Away from home, Houston has just one win against the spread and is 0-3 overall.

This year, in three away games, Houston has hit the over once.

The average total in Texans away games this season is 46.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).

