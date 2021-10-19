Publish date:
Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Miami Dolphins (1-5) are an underdog by just 2 points as they look to stop a five-game skid in a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The over/under is set at 48.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Falcons vs. Dolphins
Over/under insights
- Atlanta has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points just two times this year.
- Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37.5, is 11.0 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 10.6 points lower than the 59.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The Falcons and their opponents score an average of 48.0 points per game, 0.5 fewer than Sunday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Dolphins have averaged a total of 45.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Falcons stats and trends
- Atlanta has covered the spread twice this season.
- The Falcons have been favored by 2 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Atlanta has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).
- The Falcons put up 21 points per game, 8.5 fewer than the Dolphins give up per contest (29.5).
- The Falcons rack up 345.6 yards per game, 72.2 fewer yards than the 417.8 the Dolphins give up per matchup.
- The Falcons have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Dolphins have forced (7).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Atlanta's matchup with the Dolphins.
Dolphins stats and trends
- Miami has covered the spread two times this year.
- This season, the Dolphins have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 2 points or more.
- Miami's games this season have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
- The Dolphins average 13.1 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Falcons surrender (29.6).
- The Dolphins rack up 62.6 fewer yards per game (290) than the Falcons give up per matchup (352.6).
- The Dolphins have turned the ball over six more times (9 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Home and road insights
- At home, as 2-point underdogs or greater, the Dolphins are winless ATS (0-1).
- Dolphins home games this season average 44.8 total points, 3.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).
- This season, Falcons away games average 49.5 points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (48.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.