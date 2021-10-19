October 19, 2021
Publish date:

Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights

Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith reacts after beating the New York Jets 27-20 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (1-5) are an underdog by just 2 points as they look to stop a five-game skid in a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The over/under is set at 48.5.

Odds for Falcons vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

  • Atlanta has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points just two times this year.
  • Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in two games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37.5, is 11.0 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 10.6 points lower than the 59.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The Falcons and their opponents score an average of 48.0 points per game, 0.5 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Dolphins have averaged a total of 45.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Atlanta has covered the spread twice this season.
  • The Falcons have been favored by 2 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Atlanta has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).
  • The Falcons put up 21 points per game, 8.5 fewer than the Dolphins give up per contest (29.5).
  • The Falcons rack up 345.6 yards per game, 72.2 fewer yards than the 417.8 the Dolphins give up per matchup.
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Dolphins have forced (7).
  • Miami has covered the spread two times this year.
  • This season, the Dolphins have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 2 points or more.
  • Miami's games this season have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
  • The Dolphins average 13.1 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Falcons surrender (29.6).
  • The Dolphins rack up 62.6 fewer yards per game (290) than the Falcons give up per matchup (352.6).
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over six more times (9 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Home and road insights

  • At home, as 2-point underdogs or greater, the Dolphins are winless ATS (0-1).
  • Dolphins home games this season average 44.8 total points, 3.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).
  • This season, Falcons away games average 49.5 points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (48.5).

