The Miami Dolphins (1-5) are an underdog by just 2 points as they look to stop a five-game skid in a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The over/under is set at 48.5.

Odds for Falcons vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

Atlanta has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points just two times this year.

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37.5, is 11.0 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 10.6 points lower than the 59.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Falcons and their opponents score an average of 48.0 points per game, 0.5 fewer than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Dolphins have averaged a total of 45.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has covered the spread twice this season.

The Falcons have been favored by 2 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Atlanta has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).

The Falcons put up 21 points per game, 8.5 fewer than the Dolphins give up per contest (29.5).

The Falcons rack up 345.6 yards per game, 72.2 fewer yards than the 417.8 the Dolphins give up per matchup.

The Falcons have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Dolphins have forced (7).

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has covered the spread two times this year.

This season, the Dolphins have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 2 points or more.

Miami's games this season have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The Dolphins average 13.1 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Falcons surrender (29.6).

The Dolphins rack up 62.6 fewer yards per game (290) than the Falcons give up per matchup (352.6).

The Dolphins have turned the ball over six more times (9 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Home and road insights

At home, as 2-point underdogs or greater, the Dolphins are winless ATS (0-1).

Dolphins home games this season average 44.8 total points, 3.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).

This season, Falcons away games average 49.5 points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (48.5).

