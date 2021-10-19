Oct 2, 2021; Muncie, Indiana, USA; Ball State Cardinals wide receiver Jayshon Jackson (12) runs after making a catch while Army Black Knights outside linebacker Andre Carter (34) defends during the second half at Scheumann Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

MAC opponents square off when the Ball State Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 MAC) host the Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-4, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Scheumann Stadium. Ball State is favored by 6 points. The point total is set at 51.5.

Odds for Ball State vs. Miami (OH)

Favorite Spread Total Ball State -6 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Ball State's games this season have gone over 51.5 points four of six times.

So far this season, 42.9% of Miami (OH)'s games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 51.5.

Saturday's over/under is 2.2 points higher than the combined 49.3 PPG average of the two teams.

The 51.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.1 fewer than the 51.5 total in this contest.

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 54.6 points per game in 2021, 3.1 more than Saturday's total.

The 53.7 PPG average total in RedHawks games this season is 2.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Ball State Stats and Trends

Ball State has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.

Ball State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

This year, the Cardinals put up just 2.6 more points per game (25.6) than the RedHawks give up (23).

Ball State is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 23 points.

The Cardinals collect just 17.7 fewer yards per game (335.4), than the RedHawks allow per outing (353.1).

When Ball State piles up more than 353.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Cardinals have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the RedHawks' takeaways (5).

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Miami (OH) has two wins against the spread.

This season, the RedHawks have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 6 points or more.

Miami (OH) has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this season (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The RedHawks put up 23.7 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the Cardinals give up (28.4).

When Miami (OH) records more than 28.4 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The RedHawks average just 6.5 fewer yards per game (392.4) than the Cardinals allow per matchup (398.9).

When Miami (OH) totals over 398.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This season the RedHawks have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (10).

Season Stats