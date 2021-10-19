Publish date:
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers give the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) a reasonable chance to keep their five-game winning streak alive, as they are favored by 6.5 points in a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The point total is 47.5 for the outing.
Odds for Ravens vs. Bengals
Over/under insights
- Baltimore and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in three of six games this season.
- Cincinnati's games have gone over 47.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to average 53 points per game, 5.5 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 8.5 points more than the 39 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Ravens games this season is 49.3, 1.8 points more than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.
- In 2020, games involving the Bengals have averaged a total of 46.2 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Ravens stats and trends
- Against the spread, Baltimore is 3-3-0 this year.
- The Ravens have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Baltimore has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Ravens put up 9.8 more points per game (28.3) than the Bengals allow (18.5).
- Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.5 points.
- The Ravens collect 90.7 more yards per game (421.7) than the Bengals give up per contest (331).
- Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out over 331 yards.
- The Ravens have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Bengals stats and trends
- In Cincinnati's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).
- The Bengals score 24.7 points per game, 4.2 more than the Ravens surrender (20.5).
- Cincinnati is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.5 points.
- The Bengals average just 14.8 fewer yards per game (344.5) than the Ravens give up per outing (359.3).
- In games that Cincinnati amasses over 359.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Bengals have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (6).
Home and road insights
- At home this year, Baltimore has two wins against the spread and is 3-0 overall.
- At home, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or greater.
- This year, in three home games, Baltimore has hit the over twice.
- This season, Ravens home games average 50.3 points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).
- In away games, Cincinnati has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- Cincinnati has not hit the over in three road games this year.
- The average total in Bengals away games this season is 44.3 points, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).
