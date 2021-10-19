Oct 17, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a touchdown pass as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) defends during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) a reasonable chance to keep their five-game winning streak alive, as they are favored by 6.5 points in a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The point total is 47.5 for the outing.

Odds for Ravens vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in three of six games this season.

Cincinnati's games have gone over 47.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 53 points per game, 5.5 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 8.5 points more than the 39 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Ravens games this season is 49.3, 1.8 points more than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.

In 2020, games involving the Bengals have averaged a total of 46.2 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ravens stats and trends

Against the spread, Baltimore is 3-3-0 this year.

The Ravens have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Baltimore has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Ravens put up 9.8 more points per game (28.3) than the Bengals allow (18.5).

Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.5 points.

The Ravens collect 90.7 more yards per game (421.7) than the Bengals give up per contest (331).

Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out over 331 yards.

The Ravens have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Bengals stats and trends

In Cincinnati's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

The Bengals score 24.7 points per game, 4.2 more than the Ravens surrender (20.5).

Cincinnati is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.5 points.

The Bengals average just 14.8 fewer yards per game (344.5) than the Ravens give up per outing (359.3).

In games that Cincinnati amasses over 359.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (6).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Baltimore has two wins against the spread and is 3-0 overall.

At home, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or greater.

This year, in three home games, Baltimore has hit the over twice.

This season, Ravens home games average 50.3 points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).

In away games, Cincinnati has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

Cincinnati has not hit the over in three road games this year.

The average total in Bengals away games this season is 44.3 points, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).

