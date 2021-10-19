Publish date:
Buffalo vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers heavily favor the Buffalo Bulls (3-4, 0-0 MAC) when they visit the Akron Zips (2-5, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between MAC opponents at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. Buffalo is favored by 11 points. The over/under is set at 57.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Buffalo vs. Akron
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Buffalo
-11
57
Over/Under Insights
- Buffalo has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57 points only two times this year.
- In 42.9% of Akron's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 57.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.9, is 5.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 65.9 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 8.9 more than the 57 total in this contest.
- The average total in Bulls games this season is 57.2, 0.2 points more than Saturday's total of 57.
- In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 3.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Buffalo Stats and Trends
- Buffalo has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- This season, the Bulls are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 11 points or more.
- Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Bulls put up 7.4 fewer points per game (30.6) than the Zips allow (38).
- The Bulls average 405.3 yards per game, 37.4 fewer yards than the 442.7 the Zips allow per matchup.
- Buffalo is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 442.7 yards.
- The Bulls have seven giveaways this season, while the Zips have nine takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Buffalo at SISportsbook.
Akron Stats and Trends
- Akron is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
- This year, the Zips have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 11 points or more.
- Akron's games this season have hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Zips put up 21.3 points per game, 6.6 fewer than the Bulls surrender (27.9).
- When Akron scores more than 27.9 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Zips collect 71.6 fewer yards per game (346.4) than the Bulls allow per contest (418).
- The Zips have turned the ball over three more times (9 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (6) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Buffalo
|Stats
|Akron
30.6
Avg. Points Scored
21.3
27.9
Avg. Points Allowed
38
405.3
Avg. Total Yards
346.4
418
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
442.7
7
Giveaways
9
6
Takeaways
9