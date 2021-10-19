Sep 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Bulls wide receiver Quian Williams (3) celebrates his two point conversion with wide receiver Dominic Johnson (9). Williams' conversion cut the Bulls deficit to 28-25 against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers late in the fourth quarter of play at UB Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Buffalo Bulls (3-4, 0-0 MAC) when they visit the Akron Zips (2-5, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between MAC opponents at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. Buffalo is favored by 11 points. The over/under is set at 57.

Odds for Buffalo vs. Akron

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Buffalo -11 57

Over/Under Insights

Buffalo has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57 points only two times this year.

In 42.9% of Akron's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 57.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.9, is 5.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 65.9 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 8.9 more than the 57 total in this contest.

The average total in Bulls games this season is 57.2, 0.2 points more than Saturday's total of 57.

In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 3.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Buffalo has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

This season, the Bulls are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 11 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Bulls put up 7.4 fewer points per game (30.6) than the Zips allow (38).

The Bulls average 405.3 yards per game, 37.4 fewer yards than the 442.7 the Zips allow per matchup.

Buffalo is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 442.7 yards.

The Bulls have seven giveaways this season, while the Zips have nine takeaways .

Akron Stats and Trends

Akron is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Zips have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 11 points or more.

Akron's games this season have hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Zips put up 21.3 points per game, 6.6 fewer than the Bulls surrender (27.9).

When Akron scores more than 27.9 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Zips collect 71.6 fewer yards per game (346.4) than the Bulls allow per contest (418).

The Zips have turned the ball over three more times (9 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Season Stats