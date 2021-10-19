Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake is interviewed by ESPN sideline reporter Stormy Buonantony after the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington State Cougars (4-3) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they play the BYU Cougars (5-2) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 as 3.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 55.5 points for the contest.

Odds for BYU vs. Washington State

Favorite Spread Total BYU -3.5 55.5

Over/Under Insights

BYU has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55.5 points only twice this season.

In 42.9% of Washington State's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 55.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.4, is 3.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 48.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.8 fewer than the 55.5 total in this contest.

BYU Cougars games have an average total of 55 points this season, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Washington State Cougars have averaged a total of 58.6 points, 3.1 more than the set total in this contest.

BYU Stats and Trends

In BYU's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The BYU Cougars have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).

BYU's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The BYU Cougars put up just one more point per game (26.7) than the Washington State Cougars give up (25.7).

BYU is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.7 points.

The BYU Cougars average only 11.7 more yards per game (404) than the Washington State Cougars give up per outing (392.3).

BYU is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out more than 392.3 yards.

The BYU Cougars have seven giveaways this season, while the Washington State Cougars have 15 takeaways .

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Washington State Cougars have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Washington State's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Washington State Cougars score just 2.7 more points per game (25.7) than the BYU Cougars allow (23).

When Washington State scores more than 23 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Washington State Cougars collect just 15.7 fewer yards per game (375.9) than the BYU Cougars allow per matchup (391.6).

In games that Washington State picks up more than 391.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Washington State Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one more turnover than the BYU Cougars have forced (11).

Season Stats