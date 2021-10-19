Oct 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Kekoa Crawford (11) runs upfield against the Oregon Ducks late in the fourth quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (1-5, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Colorado Buffaloes (2-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 foes at California Memorial Stadium. Colorado is a 9-point underdog. The game has a point total set at 43.

Odds for Cal vs. Colorado

Favorite Spread Total Cal -9 43

Over/Under Insights

Cal and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in three of six games this season.

Colorado's games have gone over 43 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 2.8 points higher than the combined 40.2 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.8 points per game, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under.

Golden Bears games this season feature an average total of 50.3 points, a number 7.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Buffaloes have averaged a total of 48.4 points, 5.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Golden Bears have been favored by 9 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Cal's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Golden Bears put up 23 points per game, 3.2 more than the Buffaloes allow per outing (19.8).

Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall this season when the team records more than 19.8 points.

The Golden Bears collect 40 more yards per game (406.3) than the Buffaloes give up per outing (366.3).

In games that Cal amasses over 366.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Golden Bears have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Colorado Stats and Trends

Colorado has two wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Buffaloes have been underdogs by 9 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

Colorado's games this season have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

This season the Buffaloes score 9.8 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Golden Bears give up (27).

Colorado is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27 points.

The Buffaloes average 147.8 fewer yards per game (260.5) than the Golden Bears allow per contest (408.3).

The Buffaloes have turned the ball over five times, three fewer times than the Golden Bears have forced turnovers (8).

