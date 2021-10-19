Publish date:
Cal vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The California Golden Bears (1-5, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Colorado Buffaloes (2-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 foes at California Memorial Stadium. Colorado is a 9-point underdog. The game has a point total set at 43.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Cal vs. Colorado
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cal
-9
43
Over/Under Insights
- Cal and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in three of six games this season.
- Colorado's games have gone over 43 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 2.8 points higher than the combined 40.2 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 46.8 points per game, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under.
- Golden Bears games this season feature an average total of 50.3 points, a number 7.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Buffaloes have averaged a total of 48.4 points, 5.4 more than the set total in this contest.
Cal Stats and Trends
- Cal has three wins against the spread in six games this season.
- The Golden Bears have been favored by 9 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Cal's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Golden Bears put up 23 points per game, 3.2 more than the Buffaloes allow per outing (19.8).
- Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall this season when the team records more than 19.8 points.
- The Golden Bears collect 40 more yards per game (406.3) than the Buffaloes give up per outing (366.3).
- In games that Cal amasses over 366.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Golden Bears have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (5) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cal at SISportsbook.
Colorado Stats and Trends
- Colorado has two wins against the spread in six games this year.
- The Buffaloes have been underdogs by 9 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.
- Colorado's games this season have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- This season the Buffaloes score 9.8 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Golden Bears give up (27).
- Colorado is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27 points.
- The Buffaloes average 147.8 fewer yards per game (260.5) than the Golden Bears allow per contest (408.3).
- The Buffaloes have turned the ball over five times, three fewer times than the Golden Bears have forced turnovers (8).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Cal
|Stats
|Colorado
23
Avg. Points Scored
17.2
27
Avg. Points Allowed
19.8
406.3
Avg. Total Yards
260.5
408.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
366.3
6
Giveaways
5
8
Takeaways
5