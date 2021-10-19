Publish date:
Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Carolina Panthers (3-3) are favored by just 2.5 points as they attempt to break a three-game skid in a matchup with the New York Giants (1-5) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. The contest has a 43-point over/under.
Odds for Panthers vs. Giants
Over/under insights
- Carolina and its opponents have scored at least 43 points just twice this season.
- In 66.7% of New York's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 43.
- The two teams combine to score 42.8 points per game, 0.2 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 49.7 points per game, 6.7 more than this contest's over/under.
- Panthers games this season feature an average total of 45.9 points, a number 2.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 45.7 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 2.7 points more than this game's over/under.
Panthers stats and trends
- In Carolina's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Panthers have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Carolina's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Panthers average 23.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer than the Giants give up per contest (29.5).
- The Panthers average 47.5 fewer yards per game (353.8), than the Giants give up per contest (401.3).
- This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Giants' takeaways (8).
Giants stats and trends
- Thus far this year New York has two wins against the spread.
- This year, the Giants have just two ATS wins in five games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- New York's games this season have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Giants put up 19 points per game, comparable to the 20.2 the Panthers give up.
- New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 20.2 points.
- The Giants average 52.4 more yards per game (360.7) than the Panthers allow (308.3).
- In games that New York churns out over 308.3 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
- The Giants have turned the ball over nine times this season, three more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (6).
Home and road insights
- At home this year, New York is winless against the spread, and 0-3 overall.
- At home, the Giants are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or greater.
- New York has not hit the over in three home games this year.
- Giants home games this season average 45.8 total points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (43).
- The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 2.5-point favorites or more.
- The average point total in Panthers away games this season is 47.3 points, 4.3 more than this matchup's over/under (43).
Powered by Data Skrive.