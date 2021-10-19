Oct 17, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) stumbles after the catch and is watched by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander (24) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers (3-3) are favored by just 2.5 points as they attempt to break a three-game skid in a matchup with the New York Giants (1-5) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. The contest has a 43-point over/under.

Odds for Panthers vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Carolina and its opponents have scored at least 43 points just twice this season.

In 66.7% of New York's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 43.

The two teams combine to score 42.8 points per game, 0.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 49.7 points per game, 6.7 more than this contest's over/under.

Panthers games this season feature an average total of 45.9 points, a number 2.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 45.7 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 2.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Panthers stats and trends

In Carolina's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Panthers have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Carolina's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Panthers average 23.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer than the Giants give up per contest (29.5).

The Panthers average 47.5 fewer yards per game (353.8), than the Giants give up per contest (401.3).

This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Giants' takeaways (8).

Giants stats and trends

Thus far this year New York has two wins against the spread.

This year, the Giants have just two ATS wins in five games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

New York's games this season have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Giants put up 19 points per game, comparable to the 20.2 the Panthers give up.

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 20.2 points.

The Giants average 52.4 more yards per game (360.7) than the Panthers allow (308.3).

In games that New York churns out over 308.3 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Giants have turned the ball over nine times this season, three more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (6).

Home and road insights

At home this year, New York is winless against the spread, and 0-3 overall.

At home, the Giants are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or greater.

New York has not hit the over in three home games this year.

Giants home games this season average 45.8 total points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (43).

The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 2.5-point favorites or more.

The average point total in Panthers away games this season is 47.3 points, 4.3 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

