The Central Michigan Chippewas (4-3, 0-0 MAC) are 5.5-point favorites when they host the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-2, 0-0 MAC) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The contest has a 57.5-point over/under.

Odds for Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Central Michigan -5.5 57.5

Over/Under Insights

Central Michigan's games this season have gone over 57.5 points three of seven times.

In 42.9% of Northern Illinois' games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 57.5.

Saturday's total is 1.4 points higher than the combined 56.1 PPG average of the two teams.

The 57.5 points these two squads have combined to allow on average this season is equal to the total in this contest.

The average total in Chippewas games this season is 56.7, 0.8 points fewer than Saturday's total of 57.5 .

The 53.9 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 3.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Chippewas have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in two chances).

Central Michigan's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Chippewas score 27.7 points per game, comparable to the 30.6 per contest the Huskies allow.

When Central Michigan records more than 30.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Chippewas average 33.3 more yards per game (442.3) than the Huskies allow per matchup (409.0).

Central Michigan is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team totals over 409.0 yards.

This year, the Chippewas have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Huskies' takeaways (6).

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Northern Illinois has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

The Huskies have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in four chances).

Northern Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Huskies average just 1.5 more points per game (28.4) than the Chippewas allow (26.9).

When Northern Illinois records more than 26.9 points, it is 2-1-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Huskies collect just 13.2 fewer yards per game (376.9) than the Chippewas give up per outing (390.1).

In games that Northern Illinois churns out over 390.1 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Huskies have turned the ball over four more times (10 total) than the Chippewas have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Season Stats