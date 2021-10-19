Publish date:
Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Central Michigan Chippewas (4-3, 0-0 MAC) are 5.5-point favorites when they host the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-2, 0-0 MAC) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The contest has a 57.5-point over/under.
Odds for Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Central Michigan
-5.5
57.5
Over/Under Insights
- Central Michigan's games this season have gone over 57.5 points three of seven times.
- In 42.9% of Northern Illinois' games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 57.5.
- Saturday's total is 1.4 points higher than the combined 56.1 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 57.5 points these two squads have combined to allow on average this season is equal to the total in this contest.
- The average total in Chippewas games this season is 56.7, 0.8 points fewer than Saturday's total of 57.5 .
- The 53.9 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 3.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Central Michigan Stats and Trends
- Central Michigan is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Chippewas have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Central Michigan's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Chippewas score 27.7 points per game, comparable to the 30.6 per contest the Huskies allow.
- When Central Michigan records more than 30.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Chippewas average 33.3 more yards per game (442.3) than the Huskies allow per matchup (409.0).
- Central Michigan is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team totals over 409.0 yards.
- This year, the Chippewas have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Huskies' takeaways (6).
Northern Illinois Stats and Trends
- Northern Illinois has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Huskies have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Northern Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Huskies average just 1.5 more points per game (28.4) than the Chippewas allow (26.9).
- When Northern Illinois records more than 26.9 points, it is 2-1-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Huskies collect just 13.2 fewer yards per game (376.9) than the Chippewas give up per outing (390.1).
- In games that Northern Illinois churns out over 390.1 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Huskies have turned the ball over four more times (10 total) than the Chippewas have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Season Stats
|Central Michigan
|Stats
|Northern Illinois
27.7
Avg. Points Scored
28.4
26.9
Avg. Points Allowed
30.6
442.3
Avg. Total Yards
376.9
390.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
409.0
8
Giveaways
10
6
Takeaways
6