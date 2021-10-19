Oct 16, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell during the second half against the UCF Knights at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Navy Midshipmen (1-5, 0-0 AAC) are 27.5-point underdogs in a home AAC matchup against the No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. An over/under of 49.5 is set for the contest.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Navy

Favorite Spread Total Cincinnati -27.5 49.5

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in four of six games this season.

Navy and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in four of six games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61, is 11.5 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 3.1 points more than the 46.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Bearcats games this season is 51.9, 2.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 49.5.

The 49.5 total in this game is 0.1 points higher than the 49.4 average total in Midshipmen games this season.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati is 5-1-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Bearcats have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 27.5 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

The Bearcats rack up 10.8 more points per game (43.5) than the Midshipmen allow (32.7).

Cincinnati is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 32.7 points.

The Bearcats collect 75.1 more yards per game (444.8) than the Midshipmen allow per outing (369.7).

In games that Cincinnati totals more than 369.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Bearcats have eight turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Midshipmen.

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

Navy has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Midshipmen rack up 17.5 points per game, 3.8 more than the Bearcats allow (13.7).

Navy is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall in games when it records more than 13.7 points.

The Midshipmen rack up just 18.8 fewer yards per game (275.7) than the Bearcats allow (294.5).

In games that Navy churns out over 294.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Midshipmen have six turnovers, 12 fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (18).

