Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) jogs into the end zone to score during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. Chubb 2

Oddsmakers project the Denver Broncos (3-3) to put up a fight in their attempt to end their three-game losing streak, as they are just 3.5-point underdogs in a matchup against the Cleveland Browns (3-3) on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The contest has a 42-point over/under.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Browns vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 42 points in four of six games this season.

Denver's games have gone over 42 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47, is five points above Thursday's over/under.

The 43.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 1.5 more than the 42 over/under in this contest.

The Browns and their opponents have scored an average of 49.1 points per game in 2020, 7.1 more than Thursday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 42.8 points, 0.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Browns stats and trends

In Cleveland's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Browns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).

Cleveland's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

The Browns rack up 7.7 more points per game (26) than the Broncos give up (18.3).

Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team records more than 18.3 points.

The Browns collect 396.3 yards per game, 81.6 more yards than the 314.7 the Broncos give up per matchup.

In games that Cleveland totals over 314.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, the Browns have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Broncos' takeaways (6).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cleveland's matchup with the Broncos.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

Denver's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Broncos rack up 4.2 fewer points per game (21) than the Browns give up (25.2).

Denver is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 25.2 points.

The Broncos rack up 60.6 more yards per game (368.3) than the Browns allow (307.7).

Denver is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses more than 307.7 yards.

This year the Broncos have turned the ball over eight times, four more than the Browns' takeaways (4).

Home and road insights

Cleveland has covered the spread once at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this season.

At home, the Browns have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or greater.

This season, in three home games, Cleveland has hit the over twice.

Browns home games this season average 47.2 total points, 5.2 more than this outing's over/under (42).

In away games, Denver has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

This year, in three away games, Denver has hit the over once.

The average point total in Broncos away games this season is 42.2 points, 0.2 more than this outing's over/under (42).

Powered by Data Skrive.