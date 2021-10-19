Publish date:
Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers project the Denver Broncos (3-3) to put up a fight in their attempt to end their three-game losing streak, as they are just 3.5-point underdogs in a matchup against the Cleveland Browns (3-3) on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The contest has a 42-point over/under.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Browns vs. Broncos
Over/under insights
- Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 42 points in four of six games this season.
- Denver's games have gone over 42 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47, is five points above Thursday's over/under.
- The 43.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 1.5 more than the 42 over/under in this contest.
- The Browns and their opponents have scored an average of 49.1 points per game in 2020, 7.1 more than Thursday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 42.8 points, 0.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Browns stats and trends
- In Cleveland's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Browns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Cleveland's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).
- The Browns rack up 7.7 more points per game (26) than the Broncos give up (18.3).
- Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team records more than 18.3 points.
- The Browns collect 396.3 yards per game, 81.6 more yards than the 314.7 the Broncos give up per matchup.
- In games that Cleveland totals over 314.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This year, the Browns have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Broncos' takeaways (6).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cleveland's matchup with the Broncos.
Broncos stats and trends
- Denver is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- Denver's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Broncos rack up 4.2 fewer points per game (21) than the Browns give up (25.2).
- Denver is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 25.2 points.
- The Broncos rack up 60.6 more yards per game (368.3) than the Browns allow (307.7).
- Denver is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses more than 307.7 yards.
- This year the Broncos have turned the ball over eight times, four more than the Browns' takeaways (4).
Home and road insights
- Cleveland has covered the spread once at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this season.
- At home, the Browns have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or greater.
- This season, in three home games, Cleveland has hit the over twice.
- Browns home games this season average 47.2 total points, 5.2 more than this outing's over/under (42).
- In away games, Denver has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 3.5-point underdogs or more.
- This year, in three away games, Denver has hit the over once.
- The average point total in Broncos away games this season is 42.2 points, 0.2 more than this outing's over/under (42).
Powered by Data Skrive.