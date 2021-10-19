Oct 7, 2021; Jonesboro, Arkansas, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers wide receiver Aaron Bedgood (3) runs with the ball as Arkansas State Red Wolves safety Jarius Reimonenq (6) makes the tackle during the first half at Centennial Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 14 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 4-point favorites when they visit the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a Sun Belt matchup on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The game's point total is 59.5.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Coastal Carolina -4 59.5

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina and its opponents have combined to put up more than 59.5 points in three of five games this season.

Appalachian State's games have gone over 59.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 80.3 points per game, 20.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 21.0 points above the 38.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Chanticleers games this season is 61.7, 2.2 points above Wednesday's total of 59.5.

The 56.0 PPG average total in Mountaineers games this season is 3.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Chanticleers have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This year, the Chanticleers average 25.3 more points per game (48.8) than the Mountaineers surrender (23.5).

When Coastal Carolina puts up more than 23.5 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Chanticleers collect 172.5 more yards per game (552.3) than the Mountaineers allow per matchup (379.8).

When Coastal Carolina churns out more than 379.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Chanticleers have three giveaways this season, while the Mountaineers have eight takeaways .

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

In Appalachian State's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Mountaineers have been underdogs by 4 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Appalachian State's games this season have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).

This year the Mountaineers put up 16.5 more points per game (31.5) than the Chanticleers give up (15.0).

When Appalachian State puts up more than 15.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Mountaineers rack up 154.5 more yards per game (436.3) than the Chanticleers give up (281.8).

When Appalachian State churns out over 281.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over eight more times (10 total) than the Chanticleers have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Season Stats