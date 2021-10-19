Sep 25, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jack Koerner (28) tackles Colorado State Rams running back A'Jon Vivens (1) during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams (3-3, 0-0 MWC) and the 21st-ranked passing defense will visit the Utah State Aggies (4-2, 0-0 MWC) and the 14th-ranked pass offense on Friday, October 22, 2021. The Aggies are 3.5-point underdogs. A total of 58 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Colorado State vs. Utah State

Favorite Spread Total Colorado State -3.5 58

Over/Under Insights

Colorado State and its opponents have not yet scored more than 58 points in a game this season.

Utah State's games have gone over 58 points in two opportunities this season.

Friday's total is 4.3 points higher than the combined 53.7 PPG average of the two teams.

The 49 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.0 fewer than the 58 over/under in this contest.

Rams games have an average total of 48.8 points this season, 9.2 fewer than Friday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 61.9 points, 3.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Colorado State is 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Rams have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Colorado State's games this year have gone over the point total one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Rams put up 4.8 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Aggies give up (29.5).

Colorado State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 29.5 points.

The Rams rack up 396.2 yards per game, 45.1 fewer yards than the 441.3 the Aggies give up per outing.

Colorado State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team piles up over 441.3 yards.

The Rams have five giveaways this season, while the Aggies have eight takeaways .

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Aggies have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).

Utah State's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Aggies rack up 9.5 more points per game (29.0) than the Rams give up (19.5).

Utah State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.5 points.

The Aggies average 197.6 more yards per game (484.8) than the Rams give up per contest (287.2).

When Utah State picks up over 287.2 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year the Aggies have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Rams' takeaways (8).

Season Stats