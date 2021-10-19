Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles running back Samson Evans (22) rushes with the football during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-3, 0-0 MAC) are 3-point favorites when they visit the Bowling Green Falcons (2-5, 0-0 MAC) in conference action on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The total is 49 points for this matchup.

Odds for Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green

Favorite Spread Total Eastern Michigan -3 49

Over/Under Insights

Eastern Michigan's games this season have gone over 49 points three of six times.

Bowling Green's games have gone over 49 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.5, is 0.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 50.1 points per game, 1.1 more than this contest's over/under.

Eagles games this season feature an average total of 57.8 points, a number 8.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 49-point over/under for this game is 0.8 points below the 49.8 points per game average total in Falcons games this season.

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Eastern Michigan has two wins against the spread.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in two chances).

Eastern Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

This year, the Eagles rack up 4.5 more points per game (29.6) than the Falcons allow (25.1).

When Eastern Michigan puts up more than 25.1 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Eagles collect only 14.3 more yards per game (360.9), than the Falcons give up per contest (346.6).

Eastern Michigan is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up more than 346.6 yards.

The Eagles have nine giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 11 takeaways .

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Bowling Green is 6-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Falcons have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 3 points or more in five chances.

Bowling Green's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year the Falcons average 6.1 fewer points per game (18.9) than the Eagles surrender (25.0).

When Bowling Green scores more than 25.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Falcons average 306.4 yards per game, 89.6 fewer yards than the 396.0 the Eagles allow.

The Falcons have turned the ball over 13 times this season, five more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (8).

Season Stats