Publish date:
Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers give the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-3, 0-0 C-USA) the edge when they visit the Charlotte 49ers (4-2, 0-0 C-USA) on Thursday, October 21, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA foes at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Florida Atlantic is favored by a touchdown. A 56.5-point over/under is set for the game.
Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida Atlantic
-7
56.5
Over/Under Insights
- Florida Atlantic and its opponents have scored at least 56.5 points only twice this season.
- Charlotte's games have gone over 56.5 points in three of six chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 59.1 points per game, 2.6 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 48.7 points per game, 7.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Owls games have an average total of 51.3 points this season, 5.2 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- The 56.5-point total for this game is 2.2 points below the 58.7 points per game average total in 49ers games this season.
Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends
- Florida Atlantic has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Owls have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in three chances).
- Florida Atlantic's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Owls put up 3.6 more points per game (29.3) than the 49ers allow (25.7).
- When Florida Atlantic puts up more than 25.7 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Owls rack up just 5.0 fewer yards per game (442.5), than the 49ers give up per outing (447.5).
- In games that Florida Atlantic totals over 447.5 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Owls have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (7).
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- Charlotte has played six games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the 49ers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7 points or more.
- Charlotte's games this season have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The 49ers rack up 6.8 more points per game (29.8) than the Owls allow (23.0).
- Charlotte is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team scores more than 23.0 points.
- The 49ers rack up 28.5 more yards per game (404.7) than the Owls give up (376.2).
- In games that Charlotte churns out over 376.2 yards, the team is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The 49ers have six giveaways this season, while the Owls have eight takeaways .
Season Stats
|Florida Atlantic
|Stats
|Charlotte
29.3
Avg. Points Scored
29.8
23.0
Avg. Points Allowed
25.7
442.5
Avg. Total Yards
404.7
376.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
447.5
10
Giveaways
6
8
Takeaways
7