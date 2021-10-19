Sep 25, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls wide receiver Willie Wright (19) is unable to make a catch under pressure from Air Force Falcons safety Jalen Mergerson (10) and linebacker Ethan Erickson (14) in the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-3, 0-0 C-USA) the edge when they visit the Charlotte 49ers (4-2, 0-0 C-USA) on Thursday, October 21, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA foes at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Florida Atlantic is favored by a touchdown. A 56.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte

Favorite Spread Total Florida Atlantic -7 56.5

Over/Under Insights

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have scored at least 56.5 points only twice this season.

Charlotte's games have gone over 56.5 points in three of six chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 59.1 points per game, 2.6 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 48.7 points per game, 7.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Owls games have an average total of 51.3 points this season, 5.2 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

The 56.5-point total for this game is 2.2 points below the 58.7 points per game average total in 49ers games this season.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Owls have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in three chances).

Florida Atlantic's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Owls put up 3.6 more points per game (29.3) than the 49ers allow (25.7).

When Florida Atlantic puts up more than 25.7 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Owls rack up just 5.0 fewer yards per game (442.5), than the 49ers give up per outing (447.5).

In games that Florida Atlantic totals over 447.5 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Owls have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (7).

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Charlotte has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the 49ers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Charlotte's games this season have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The 49ers rack up 6.8 more points per game (29.8) than the Owls allow (23.0).

Charlotte is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team scores more than 23.0 points.

The 49ers rack up 28.5 more yards per game (404.7) than the Owls give up (376.2).

In games that Charlotte churns out over 376.2 yards, the team is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The 49ers have six giveaways this season, while the Owls have eight takeaways .

Season Stats