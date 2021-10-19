Publish date:
Florida State vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The UMass Minutemen (1-5) are heavy 35-point underdogs on Saturday, October 23, 2021 against the Florida State Seminoles (2-4). The game has a point total set at 59.5.
Odds for Florida State vs. UMass
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida State
-35
59.5
Over/Under Insights
- Florida State and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.
- UMass' games have gone over 59.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's total is 16.1 points higher than the combined 43.4 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 71.8 points per game, 12.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Seminoles games this season is 58.7, 0.8 points fewer than Saturday's total of 59.5 .
- The 59.5 total in this game is 1.3 points higher than the 58.2 average total in Minutemen games this season.
Florida State Stats and Trends
- Florida State has covered the spread twice this season.
- Florida State's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Seminoles rack up 26.7 points per game, 14.8 fewer than the Minutemen allow per matchup (41.5).
- The Seminoles rack up 95.1 fewer yards per game (384.7), than the Minutemen allow per matchup (479.8).
- The Seminoles have turned the ball over 13 times this season, five more turnovers than the Minutemen have forced (8).
UMass Stats and Trends
- In UMass' six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Minutemen have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 35 points or more.
- UMass' games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).
- This season the Minutemen average 13.6 fewer points per game (16.7) than the Seminoles allow (30.3).
- The Minutemen collect 293.7 yards per game, 119.8 fewer yards than the 413.5 the Seminoles allow.
- This year the Minutemen have turned the ball over 10 times, four more than the Seminoles' takeaways (6).
Season Stats
|Florida State
|Stats
|UMass
26.7
Avg. Points Scored
16.7
30.3
Avg. Points Allowed
41.5
384.7
Avg. Total Yards
293.7
413.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
479.8
13
Giveaways
10
6
Takeaways
8