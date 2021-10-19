Oct 9, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on from the sidelines against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The UMass Minutemen (1-5) are heavy 35-point underdogs on Saturday, October 23, 2021 against the Florida State Seminoles (2-4). The game has a point total set at 59.5.

Odds for Florida State vs. UMass

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Florida State -35 59.5

Over/Under Insights

Florida State and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.

UMass' games have gone over 59.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 16.1 points higher than the combined 43.4 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 71.8 points per game, 12.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Seminoles games this season is 58.7, 0.8 points fewer than Saturday's total of 59.5 .

The 59.5 total in this game is 1.3 points higher than the 58.2 average total in Minutemen games this season.

Florida State Stats and Trends

Florida State has covered the spread twice this season.

Florida State's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Seminoles rack up 26.7 points per game, 14.8 fewer than the Minutemen allow per matchup (41.5).

The Seminoles rack up 95.1 fewer yards per game (384.7), than the Minutemen allow per matchup (479.8).

The Seminoles have turned the ball over 13 times this season, five more turnovers than the Minutemen have forced (8).

UMass Stats and Trends

In UMass' six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Minutemen have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 35 points or more.

UMass' games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).

This season the Minutemen average 13.6 fewer points per game (16.7) than the Seminoles allow (30.3).

The Minutemen collect 293.7 yards per game, 119.8 fewer yards than the 413.5 the Seminoles allow.

This year the Minutemen have turned the ball over 10 times, four more than the Seminoles' takeaways (6).

Season Stats