Two of the nation's top offenses square off when the Fresno State Bulldogs (5-2, 0-0 MWC) bring college football's 23rd-ranked scoring offense into a matchup with the Nevada Wolf Pack (5-1, 0-0 MWC), who have the No. 21 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Bulldogs are 3-point favorites. The total is 62.5 points for this game.

Odds for Fresno State vs. Nevada

Favorite Spread Total Fresno State -3 62.5

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State and its opponents have gone over the current 62.5-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.

Nevada's games have gone over 62.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 72.2 points per game, 9.7 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 19.7 points above the 42.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Bulldogs games have an average total of 60.8 points this season, 1.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 62.5 over/under in this game is 4.9 points above the 57.6 average total in Wolf Pack games this season.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Fresno State is 5-2-0 this season.

The Bulldogs are 3-2 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.

Fresno State's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs average 35.9 points per game, 12.4 more than the Wolf Pack surrender per contest (23.5).

When Fresno State scores more than 23.5 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Bulldogs average 482.3 yards per game, 104.6 more yards than the 377.7 the Wolf Pack allow per outing.

In games that Fresno State piles up over 377.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (12).

Nevada Stats and Trends

In Nevada's six games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Wolf Pack have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Nevada's games this season have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

This season the Wolf Pack score 17.0 more points per game (36.3) than the Bulldogs give up (19.3).

When Nevada puts up more than 19.3 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Wolf Pack rack up 136.4 more yards per game (448.7) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (312.3).

In games that Nevada totals over 312.3 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack have three giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats