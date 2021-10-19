Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Derick Hall (29) sacks Georgia State Panthers quarterback Darren Grainger (3) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Auburn Tigers defeated Georgia State Panthers 34-24.

The Georgia State Panthers (2-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) host the Texas State Bobcats (2-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt opponents at Center Parc Stadium. Texas State is a 10.5-point underdog. The point total is 60.5 for the outing.

Odds for Georgia State vs. Texas State

Favorite Spread Total Georgia State -10.5 60.5

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State and its opponents have combined to score more than 60.5 points in three of six games this season.

Texas State's games have gone over 60.5 points in three of six chances this season.

Saturday's total is 10.3 points higher than the combined 50.2 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 9.5 points lower than the 70 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Panthers games have an average total of 56.8 points this season, 3.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.3 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 3.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Panthers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10.5 points or more.

Georgia State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of six opportunities (83.3%).

The Panthers rack up 11.1 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Bobcats surrender (34.8).

The Panthers collect 41.1 fewer yards per game (370.2) than the Bobcats give up per matchup (411.3).

When Georgia State piles up more than 411.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Panthers have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Bobcats have takeaways (10).

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

The Bobcats have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Texas State has gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times over six games with a set point total).

The Bobcats average 8.7 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Panthers surrender (35.2).

The Bobcats average 350.7 yards per game, 69.1 fewer yards than the 419.8 the Panthers give up.

The Bobcats have turned the ball over seven more times (13 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Season Stats