Publish date:
Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Green Bay Packers (5-1) are 9.5-point favorites as they look to prolong their five-game winning streak in a matchup against the Washington Football Team (2-4) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The over/under is 49.5 for the game.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Packers vs. Washington
Over/under insights
- Green Bay and its opponents have scored at least 49.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.
- So far this season, 66.7% of Washington's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 49.5.
- The two teams combine to average 46.7 points per game, 2.8 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 4.2 points lower than the 53.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The average total in Packers games this season is 48.2, 1.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 49.5.
- In 2020, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 46.3 points, 3.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Packers stats and trends
- Green Bay has played six games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Packers have been favored by 9.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Packers put up 24 points per game, seven fewer than the Football Team give up per matchup (31).
- The Packers average 79.5 fewer yards per game (343.5), than the Football Team allow per matchup (423).
- This year, the Packers have five turnovers, two fewer than the Football Team have takeaways (7).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Green Bay's matchup with Washington.
Washington stats and trends
- Washington has one win against the spread in six games this season.
- Washington's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).
- This year the Football Team put up per game (22.7) than the Packers allow (22.7).
- Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 22.7 points.
- The Football Team collect 21.2 more yards per game (336.2) than the Packers allow per matchup (315).
- Washington is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up more than 315 yards.
- The Football Team have nine giveaways this season, while the Packers have nine takeaways.
Home and road insights
- At home, the Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 9.5-point favorites or more.
- The average total in Packers home games this season is 47.5 points, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).
- This season, Football Team away games average 46.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.