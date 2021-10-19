Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur celebrates with his team after a touchdown during the third quarter of their game Sunday, October 17m 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 24-14. Packers18 22

The Green Bay Packers (5-1) are 9.5-point favorites as they look to prolong their five-game winning streak in a matchup against the Washington Football Team (2-4) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The over/under is 49.5 for the game.

Odds for Packers vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have scored at least 49.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.

So far this season, 66.7% of Washington's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 49.5.

The two teams combine to average 46.7 points per game, 2.8 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 4.2 points lower than the 53.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Packers games this season is 48.2, 1.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 49.5.

In 2020, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 46.3 points, 3.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay has played six games, with five wins against the spread.

The Packers have been favored by 9.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Packers put up 24 points per game, seven fewer than the Football Team give up per matchup (31).

The Packers average 79.5 fewer yards per game (343.5), than the Football Team allow per matchup (423).

This year, the Packers have five turnovers, two fewer than the Football Team have takeaways (7).

Washington stats and trends

Washington has one win against the spread in six games this season.

Washington's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

This year the Football Team put up per game (22.7) than the Packers allow (22.7).

Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 22.7 points.

The Football Team collect 21.2 more yards per game (336.2) than the Packers allow per matchup (315).

Washington is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up more than 315 yards.

The Football Team have nine giveaways this season, while the Packers have nine takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home, the Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 9.5-point favorites or more.

The average total in Packers home games this season is 47.5 points, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

This season, Football Team away games average 46.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

