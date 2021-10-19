Aug 28, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors running back Calvin Turner Jr. (7) attempts to catch in the ball in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico State Aggies (1-6) are facing tough odds as 18.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 24, 2021 against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-4). The total has been set at 59.5 points for this game.

Odds for Hawaii vs. New Mexico State

Favorite Spread Total Hawaii -18.5 59.5

Over/Under Insights

Hawaii has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points only twice this year.

So far this season, 57.1% of New Mexico State's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 59.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.3, is 10.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is nine points under the 68.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season is 64.2, 4.7 points above Sunday's over/under of 59.5.

The 56.6 PPG average total in Aggies games this season is 2.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

Hawaii's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in six opportunities (16.7%).

This year, the Rainbow Warriors average 10.8 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Aggies allow (37.1).

When Hawaii puts up more than 37.1 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors average 47.1 fewer yards per game (414), than the Aggies give up per outing (461.1).

When Hawaii piles up more than 461.1 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 17 times, five more than the Aggies' takeaways (12).

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

New Mexico State has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.

The Aggies have been underdogs by 18.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread every time.

New Mexico State's games this season have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

The Aggies score 8.4 fewer points per game (23) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (31.4).

The Aggies rack up 75.1 fewer yards per game (367.9) than the Rainbow Warriors give up (443).

The Aggies have turned the ball over 11 times, five fewer times than the Rainbow Warriors have forced turnovers (16).

Season Stats