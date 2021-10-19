Publish date:
Houston vs. East Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers heavily favor the Houston Cougars (5-1, 0-0 AAC) when they host the East Carolina Pirates (3-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between AAC foes at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. Houston is favored by 13.5 points. The contest's over/under is 58.
Odds for Houston vs. East Carolina
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Houston
-13.5
58
Over/Under Insights
- Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 58 points just twice this season.
- East Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 58 points in three of six games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 8.7 points lower than the two team's combined 66.7 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 13.8 points greater than the 44.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Cougars games have an average total of 54.7 points this season, 3.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Pirates have averaged a total of 60.4 points, 2.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston has four wins against the spread in six games this season.
- The Cougars have covered the spread once this season when favored by 13.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Houston's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).
- The Cougars average 37.2 points per game, 9.2 more than the Pirates give up per matchup (28).
- Houston is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 28 points.
- The Cougars rack up 381.7 yards per game, 77.3 fewer yards than the 459 the Pirates give up per matchup.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over six times this season, seven fewer than the Pirates have forced (13).
East Carolina Stats and Trends
- East Carolina is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- East Carolina's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Pirates average 13.3 more points per game (29.5) than the Cougars give up (16.2).
- East Carolina is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team notches more than 16.2 points.
- The Pirates rack up 427.8 yards per game, 163.3 more yards than the 264.5 the Cougars allow.
- East Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up more than 264.5 yards.
- This season the Pirates have turned the ball over 10 times, while the Cougars have forced 10 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|East Carolina
37.2
Avg. Points Scored
29.5
16.2
Avg. Points Allowed
28
381.7
Avg. Total Yards
427.8
264.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
459
6
Giveaways
10
10
Takeaways
13