Oddsmakers heavily favor the Houston Cougars (5-1, 0-0 AAC) when they host the East Carolina Pirates (3-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between AAC foes at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. Houston is favored by 13.5 points. The contest's over/under is 58.

Odds for Houston vs. East Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Houston -13.5 58

Over/Under Insights

Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 58 points just twice this season.

East Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 58 points in three of six games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 8.7 points lower than the two team's combined 66.7 points per game average.

This contest's total is 13.8 points greater than the 44.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Cougars games have an average total of 54.7 points this season, 3.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Pirates have averaged a total of 60.4 points, 2.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston has four wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Cougars have covered the spread once this season when favored by 13.5 points or more (in two chances).

Houston's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

The Cougars average 37.2 points per game, 9.2 more than the Pirates give up per matchup (28).

Houston is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 28 points.

The Cougars rack up 381.7 yards per game, 77.3 fewer yards than the 459 the Pirates give up per matchup.

The Cougars have turned the ball over six times this season, seven fewer than the Pirates have forced (13).

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

East Carolina's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Pirates average 13.3 more points per game (29.5) than the Cougars give up (16.2).

East Carolina is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team notches more than 16.2 points.

The Pirates rack up 427.8 yards per game, 163.3 more yards than the 264.5 the Cougars allow.

East Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up more than 264.5 yards.

This season the Pirates have turned the ball over 10 times, while the Cougars have forced 10 turnovers.

Season Stats