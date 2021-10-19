Sep 25, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell in the second half of the game against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the nation's strongest run defenses square off when the Iowa State Cyclones (4-2, 0-0 Big 12) bring college football's 14th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-0, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 15 rushing defense, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Cyclones are 7-point favorites. The point total for the contest is set at 47.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Iowa State -7 47

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in four of five games (80%) this season.

In 60% of Oklahoma State's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 47.

The two teams combine to average 60.2 points per game, 13.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 11.2 points above the 35.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Cyclones and their opponents have scored an average of 50.4 points per game in 2021, 3.4 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 52.8 points, 5.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

In Iowa State's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Cyclones have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Iowa State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

This year, the Cyclones average 14.2 more points per game (33.7) than the Cowboys give up (19.5).

Iowa State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 19.5 points.

The Cyclones average 130.8 more yards per game (438) than the Cowboys allow per outing (307.2).

Iowa State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team picks up more than 307.2 yards.

The Cyclones have turned the ball over six times this season, two fewer than the Cowboys have forced (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa State at SISportsbook.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Cowboys put up 26.5 points per game, 10.2 more than the Cyclones give up (16.3).

When Oklahoma State puts up more than 16.3 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cowboys collect 133 more yards per game (383.7) than the Cyclones allow per outing (250.7).

When Oklahoma State totals over 250.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times this season, two more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (7).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats