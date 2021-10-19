Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) and tight end Blake Bell (81) ready for the snap against the Buffalo Bills during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) are 4.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 24, 2021 against the Tennessee Titans (3-2). The point total is 56.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Titans

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 56.5-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.

Tennessee's games have gone over 56.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.2, is 0.7 points more than Sunday's over/under.

The 55.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.2 fewer than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.

The Chiefs and their opponents score an average of 54.3 points per game, 2.2 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 56.5 total in this game is 6.9 points higher than the 49.6 average total in Titans games this season.

Chiefs stats and trends

Thus far this year Kansas City has two wins against the spread.

The Chiefs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in four chances).

Kansas City's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

The Chiefs put up 4.8 more points per game (30.8) than the Titans allow (26).

When Kansas City puts up more than 26 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Chiefs rack up 54.3 more yards per game (431.7) than the Titans give up per outing (377.4).

In games that Kansas City amasses more than 377.4 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, 10 more turnovers than the Titans have forced (4).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with the Titans.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Titans covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Titans put up just 2.9 fewer points per game (26.4) than the Chiefs surrender (29.3).

When Tennessee puts up more than 29.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Titans average 21.3 fewer yards per game (389.2) than the Chiefs give up (410.5).

Tennessee is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses more than 410.5 yards.

The Titans have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Chiefs have forced (6).

Home and road insights

At home, the Titans are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4.5-point underdogs or more.

The average total in Titans home games this season is 50.5 points, 6.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (56.5).

Away from home, Kansas City has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

On the road, the Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as 4.5-point favorites or more.

Kansas City has hit the over twice in three road games this year.

This season, Chiefs away games average 53.7 points, 2.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (56.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.