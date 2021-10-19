Publish date:
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) are 4.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 24, 2021 against the Tennessee Titans (3-2). The point total is 56.5.
Odds for Chiefs vs. Titans
Over/under insights
- Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 56.5-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.
- Tennessee's games have gone over 56.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.2, is 0.7 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- The 55.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.2 fewer than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Chiefs and their opponents score an average of 54.3 points per game, 2.2 fewer than Sunday's total.
- The 56.5 total in this game is 6.9 points higher than the 49.6 average total in Titans games this season.
Chiefs stats and trends
- Thus far this year Kansas City has two wins against the spread.
- The Chiefs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Kansas City's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- The Chiefs put up 4.8 more points per game (30.8) than the Titans allow (26).
- When Kansas City puts up more than 26 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Chiefs rack up 54.3 more yards per game (431.7) than the Titans give up per outing (377.4).
- In games that Kansas City amasses more than 377.4 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, 10 more turnovers than the Titans have forced (4).
Titans stats and trends
- Tennessee is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Titans covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.
- Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
- The Titans put up just 2.9 fewer points per game (26.4) than the Chiefs surrender (29.3).
- When Tennessee puts up more than 29.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Titans average 21.3 fewer yards per game (389.2) than the Chiefs give up (410.5).
- Tennessee is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses more than 410.5 yards.
- The Titans have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Chiefs have forced (6).
Home and road insights
- At home, the Titans are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4.5-point underdogs or more.
- The average total in Titans home games this season is 50.5 points, 6.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (56.5).
- Away from home, Kansas City has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- On the road, the Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as 4.5-point favorites or more.
- Kansas City has hit the over twice in three road games this year.
- This season, Chiefs away games average 53.7 points, 2.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (56.5).
