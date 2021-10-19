Publish date:
Kent State vs. Ohio College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
MAC rivals meet when the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-4, 0-0 MAC) visit the Ohio Bobcats (1-6, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Peden Stadium. Kent State is favored by 5.5 points. The game has an over/under of 64.5 points.
Odds for Kent State vs. Ohio
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kent State
-5.5
64.5
Over/Under Insights
- Kent State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 64.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- Ohio has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points in a game this season.
- The two teams combine to average 48.7 points per game, 15.8 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 65 points per game, 0.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Golden Flashes and their opponents have scored an average of 64.9 points per game in 2021, 0.4 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 10.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Kent State Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Kent State has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Golden Flashes have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
- Kent State's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Golden Flashes rack up just 2.3 fewer points per game (28.4) than the Bobcats allow (30.7).
- When Kent State scores more than 30.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Golden Flashes average 31.2 more yards per game (449.6) than the Bobcats allow per matchup (418.4).
- Kent State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up over 418.4 yards.
- The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Bobcats have forced (6).
Ohio Stats and Trends
- In Ohio's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- This year, the Bobcats have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
- Ohio's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Bobcats average 14.0 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Golden Flashes give up (34.3).
- The Bobcats collect 130.6 fewer yards per game (346.3) than the Golden Flashes give up (476.9).
- This season the Bobcats have eight turnovers, eight fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (16).
Season Stats
|Kent State
|Stats
|Ohio
28.4
Avg. Points Scored
20.3
34.3
Avg. Points Allowed
30.7
449.6
Avg. Total Yards
346.3
476.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
418.4
5
Giveaways
8
16
Takeaways
6