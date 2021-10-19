Sep 25, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes wide receiver Keshunn Abram (80) dives from a pass from quarterback Dustin Crum (not pictured) during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

MAC rivals meet when the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-4, 0-0 MAC) visit the Ohio Bobcats (1-6, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Peden Stadium. Kent State is favored by 5.5 points. The game has an over/under of 64.5 points.

Odds for Kent State vs. Ohio

Favorite Spread Total Kent State -5.5 64.5

Over/Under Insights

Kent State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 64.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Ohio has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points in a game this season.

The two teams combine to average 48.7 points per game, 15.8 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 65 points per game, 0.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The Golden Flashes and their opponents have scored an average of 64.9 points per game in 2021, 0.4 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 10.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Kent State has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Golden Flashes have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Kent State's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Golden Flashes rack up just 2.3 fewer points per game (28.4) than the Bobcats allow (30.7).

When Kent State scores more than 30.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Golden Flashes average 31.2 more yards per game (449.6) than the Bobcats allow per matchup (418.4).

Kent State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up over 418.4 yards.

The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Bobcats have forced (6).

Ohio Stats and Trends

In Ohio's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This year, the Bobcats have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Ohio's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Bobcats average 14.0 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Golden Flashes give up (34.3).

The Bobcats collect 130.6 fewer yards per game (346.3) than the Golden Flashes give up (476.9).

This season the Bobcats have eight turnovers, eight fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (16).

