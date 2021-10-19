Publish date:
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) are 3.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 24, 2021 against the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2). The total has been set at 48 points for this game.
Odds for Raiders vs. Eagles
Over/under insights
- Las Vegas' games this season have gone over 48 points three of six times.
- In 50% of Philadelphia's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 48.
- The two teams combine to average 47.3 points per game, 0.7 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 49.3 points per game, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Raiders games this season is 47.5, 0.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 48.
- In 2020, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 50.2 points, 2.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Raiders stats and trends
- Las Vegas has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Raiders have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
- The Raiders put up just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Eagles give up (25.3).
- Las Vegas is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.3 points.
- The Raiders collect 39.9 more yards per game (385.2) than the Eagles give up per matchup (345.3).
- In games that Las Vegas churns out more than 345.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This year, the Raiders have four turnovers, two fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (6).
Eagles stats and trends
- Philadelphia is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- This year, the Eagles have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Philadelphia's games this season have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Eagles put up 22.8 points per game, comparable to the 24 the Raiders give up.
- Philadelphia is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24 points.
- The Eagles rack up just 7.3 fewer yards per game (346) than the Raiders give up per outing (353.3).
- When Philadelphia picks up more than 353.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Eagles have turned the ball over five times, two fewer times than the Raiders have forced turnovers (7).
Home and road insights
- Las Vegas has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this year.
- At home, the Raiders are winless ATS (0-2) as 3.5-point favorites or more.
- In three home games this year, Las Vegas has hit the over twice.
- The average total in Raiders home games this season is 47.2 points, 0.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (48).
- Away from home, Philadelphia has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- In three away games this year, Philadelphia has gone over the total once.
- The average point total in Eagles away games this season is 48.7 points, 0.7 more than this contest's over/under (48).
