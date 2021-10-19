Oct 17, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to pass the ball in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) are 3.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 24, 2021 against the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2). The total has been set at 48 points for this game.

Odds for Raiders vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Las Vegas' games this season have gone over 48 points three of six times.

In 50% of Philadelphia's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 48.

The two teams combine to average 47.3 points per game, 0.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 49.3 points per game, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Raiders games this season is 47.5, 0.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 48.

In 2020, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 50.2 points, 2.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Raiders have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The Raiders put up just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Eagles give up (25.3).

Las Vegas is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.3 points.

The Raiders collect 39.9 more yards per game (385.2) than the Eagles give up per matchup (345.3).

In games that Las Vegas churns out more than 345.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Raiders have four turnovers, two fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (6).

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Eagles have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Philadelphia's games this season have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Eagles put up 22.8 points per game, comparable to the 24 the Raiders give up.

Philadelphia is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24 points.

The Eagles rack up just 7.3 fewer yards per game (346) than the Raiders give up per outing (353.3).

When Philadelphia picks up more than 353.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over five times, two fewer times than the Raiders have forced turnovers (7).

Home and road insights

Las Vegas has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this year.

At home, the Raiders are winless ATS (0-2) as 3.5-point favorites or more.

In three home games this year, Las Vegas has hit the over twice.

The average total in Raiders home games this season is 47.2 points, 0.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (48).

Away from home, Philadelphia has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

In three away games this year, Philadelphia has gone over the total once.

The average point total in Eagles away games this season is 48.7 points, 0.7 more than this contest's over/under (48).

