Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights

Oct 17, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to pass the ball in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) are 3.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 24, 2021 against the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2). The total has been set at 48 points for this game.

Odds for Raiders vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

  • Las Vegas' games this season have gone over 48 points three of six times.
  • In 50% of Philadelphia's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 48.
  • The two teams combine to average 47.3 points per game, 0.7 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 49.3 points per game, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Raiders games this season is 47.5, 0.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 48.
  • In 2020, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 50.2 points, 2.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Las Vegas has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Raiders have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
  • The Raiders put up just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Eagles give up (25.3).
  • Las Vegas is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.3 points.
  • The Raiders collect 39.9 more yards per game (385.2) than the Eagles give up per matchup (345.3).
  • In games that Las Vegas churns out more than 345.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • This year, the Raiders have four turnovers, two fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (6).
  • Philadelphia is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • This year, the Eagles have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
  • Philadelphia's games this season have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Eagles put up 22.8 points per game, comparable to the 24 the Raiders give up.
  • Philadelphia is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24 points.
  • The Eagles rack up just 7.3 fewer yards per game (346) than the Raiders give up per outing (353.3).
  • When Philadelphia picks up more than 353.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Eagles have turned the ball over five times, two fewer times than the Raiders have forced turnovers (7).

Home and road insights

  • Las Vegas has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, the Raiders are winless ATS (0-2) as 3.5-point favorites or more.
  • In three home games this year, Las Vegas has hit the over twice.
  • The average total in Raiders home games this season is 47.2 points, 0.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (48).
  • Away from home, Philadelphia has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
  • In three away games this year, Philadelphia has gone over the total once.
  • The average point total in Eagles away games this season is 48.7 points, 0.7 more than this contest's over/under (48).

