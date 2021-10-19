Sep 24, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange Syracuse Orange running back Cooper Lutz (24) makes a tackle on Liberty Flames wide receiver Demario Douglas (3) on a punt return in the fourth quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Liberty Flames (5-2) will put their 23rd-ranked run defense to the test against the North Texas Mean Green (1-5) and the No. 19 rushing offense in college football, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Flames are heavily favored by 21.5 points in the contest. The total has been set at 60.5 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Liberty vs. North Texas

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -21.5 60.5

Over/Under Insights

Liberty has combined with its opponents to put up more than 60.5 points just once this year.

North Texas' games have gone over 60.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 56.8 points per game, 3.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 51.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Flames games this season is 55.5, five points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 60.5 .

The 60.5-point total for this game is 6.2 points below the 66.7 points per game average total in Mean Green games this season.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Liberty has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Flames have covered the spread once this season when favored by 21.5 points or more (in two chances).

Liberty's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Flames average just 0.7 fewer points per game (34.3) than the Mean Green allow (35).

When Liberty puts up more than 35 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Flames collect 436.3 yards per game, just 3.3 more than the 433 the Mean Green give up per outing.

Liberty is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals over 433 yards.

The Flames have turned the ball over nine times this season, two fewer than the Mean Green have forced (11).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Liberty at SISportsbook.

North Texas Stats and Trends

Thus far this season North Texas has two wins against the spread.

The Mean Green have been underdogs by 21.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

North Texas' games this season have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Mean Green score 5.8 more points per game (22.5) than the Flames give up (16.7).

North Texas is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall in games when it records more than 16.7 points.

The Mean Green average 415 yards per game, 134.7 more yards than the 280.3 the Flames give up.

In games that North Texas totals more than 280.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

This year the Mean Green have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Flames' takeaways (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats