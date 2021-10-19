Publish date:
Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers expect the Detroit Lions (0-6) to see their six-game losing streak continue, as they are 10.5-point underdogs in a matchup with the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at SoFi Stadium.
Odds for Rams vs. Lions
Rams stats and trends
- Los Angeles has four wins against the spread in six games this season.
- Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
- The Rams rack up just 1.1 more points per game (29.8) than the Lions give up (28.7).
- Los Angeles is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 28.7 points.
- The Rams rack up only 16.5 more yards per game (401) than the Lions allow per contest (384.5).
- Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 384.5 yards.
- The Rams have seven giveaways this season, while the Lions have seven takeaways.
Lions stats and trends
- Detroit has three wins against the spread in six games this season.
- The Lions have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 10.5 points or more.
- Detroit's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Lions rack up three fewer points per game (18.2) than the Rams allow (21.2).
- The Lions collect 321 yards per game, 46 fewer yards than the 367 the Rams give up.
- The Lions have turned the ball over eight times, two fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (10).
Home and road insights
- Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this year.
- In three home games this year, Los Angeles has hit the over every time.
- Detroit is 0-3 overall, with only one win against the spread, away from home.
- Detroit has hit the over once in three road games this season.
