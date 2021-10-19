Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) makes a touchdown catch over New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder (48) in the first half. The Giants fall to the Rams, 38-11, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Lar

Oddsmakers expect the Detroit Lions (0-6) to see their six-game losing streak continue, as they are 10.5-point underdogs in a matchup with the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at SoFi Stadium.

Odds for Rams vs. Lions

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has four wins against the spread in six games this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

The Rams rack up just 1.1 more points per game (29.8) than the Lions give up (28.7).

Los Angeles is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 28.7 points.

The Rams rack up only 16.5 more yards per game (401) than the Lions allow per contest (384.5).

Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 384.5 yards.

The Rams have seven giveaways this season, while the Lions have seven takeaways.

Lions stats and trends

Detroit has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Lions have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 10.5 points or more.

Detroit's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Lions rack up three fewer points per game (18.2) than the Rams allow (21.2).

The Lions collect 321 yards per game, 46 fewer yards than the 367 the Rams give up.

The Lions have turned the ball over eight times, two fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (10).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this year.

In three home games this year, Los Angeles has hit the over every time.

Detroit is 0-3 overall, with only one win against the spread, away from home.

Detroit has hit the over once in three road games this season.

