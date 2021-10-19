Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns quarterback Ben Wooldridge throws during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 3538

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 18-point favorites when they visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a Sun Belt matchup on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Centennial Bank Stadium. The game has an over/under of 70 points.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Arkansas State

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana -18 70

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 70 points -- this matchup's point total -- in a game this year.

Arkansas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 70 points in four of five games this season.

The two teams combine to score 60.5 points per game, 9.5 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 67.9 points per game, 2.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season is 57.2, 12.8 points fewer than Thursday's total of 70 .

In 2021, games involving the Red Wolves have averaged a total of 65.7 points, 4.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has two wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 18 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Louisiana's games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

The Ragin' Cajuns put up 30.5 points per game, 16.2 fewer than the Red Wolves surrender per outing (46.7).

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 405.0 yards per game, 179.0 fewer yards than the 584.0 the Red Wolves give up per matchup.

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have five turnovers, three fewer than the Red Wolves have takeaways (8).

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Arkansas State has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Red Wolves have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 18 points or more.

Arkansas State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Red Wolves rack up 30.0 points per game, 8.8 more than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (21.2).

Arkansas State is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team records more than 21.2 points.

The Red Wolves rack up 63.3 more yards per game (437.8) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow per matchup (374.5).

When Arkansas State piles up over 374.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Red Wolves have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four more turnovers than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced (7).

Season Stats