Louisiana vs. Arkansas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 18-point favorites when they visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a Sun Belt matchup on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Centennial Bank Stadium. The game has an over/under of 70 points.
Odds for Louisiana vs. Arkansas State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Louisiana
-18
70
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 70 points -- this matchup's point total -- in a game this year.
- Arkansas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 70 points in four of five games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 60.5 points per game, 9.5 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 67.9 points per game, 2.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season is 57.2, 12.8 points fewer than Thursday's total of 70 .
- In 2021, games involving the Red Wolves have averaged a total of 65.7 points, 4.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Louisiana has two wins against the spread in six games this season.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 18 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Louisiana's games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).
- The Ragin' Cajuns put up 30.5 points per game, 16.2 fewer than the Red Wolves surrender per outing (46.7).
- The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 405.0 yards per game, 179.0 fewer yards than the 584.0 the Red Wolves give up per matchup.
- This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have five turnovers, three fewer than the Red Wolves have takeaways (8).
Arkansas State Stats and Trends
- Arkansas State has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- The Red Wolves have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 18 points or more.
- Arkansas State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in five opportunities (60%).
- The Red Wolves rack up 30.0 points per game, 8.8 more than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (21.2).
- Arkansas State is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team records more than 21.2 points.
- The Red Wolves rack up 63.3 more yards per game (437.8) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow per matchup (374.5).
- When Arkansas State piles up over 374.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Red Wolves have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four more turnovers than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced (7).
Season Stats
|Louisiana
|Stats
|Arkansas State
30.5
Avg. Points Scored
30.0
21.2
Avg. Points Allowed
46.7
405.0
Avg. Total Yards
437.8
374.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
584.0
5
Giveaways
11
7
Takeaways
8