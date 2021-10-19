Oct 9, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield looks during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cardinal Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 34-33. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

ACC opponents meet when the Louisville Cardinals (3-3, 0-0 ACC) host the Boston College Eagles (4-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville is favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 57 for the contest.

Odds for Louisville vs. Boston College

Favorite Spread Total Louisville -6.5 57

Over/Under Insights

Louisville and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

Boston College's games have gone over 57 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 6.1 points lower than the two team's combined 63.1 points per game average.

The 48.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.3 fewer than the 57 total in this contest.

Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 64.8 points, a number 7.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.5 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 3.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Cardinals are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Louisville's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This year, the Cardinals put up 12.8 more points per game (32.3) than the Eagles give up (19.5).

Louisville is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall this season when the team notches more than 19.5 points.

The Cardinals rack up 124 more yards per game (452.8) than the Eagles give up per contest (328.8).

When Louisville totals more than 328.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year, the Cardinals have turned the ball over seven times, while the Eagles have forced seven.

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

This year, the Eagles won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Boston College's games this season have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Eagles score 30.8 points per game, comparable to the 29.2 the Cardinals allow.

When Boston College records more than 29.2 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Eagles average 63.5 fewer yards per game (385.8) than the Cardinals give up per outing (449.3).

Boston College is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up more than 449.3 yards.

The Eagles have eight turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cardinals.

Season Stats