Michigan vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Big Ten rivals meet when the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Michigan Stadium. Michigan is favored by 23.5 points. The game has an over/under of 51 points.
Odds for Michigan vs. Northwestern
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan
-23.5
51
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in four of six games this season.
- In 50% of Northwestern's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.3, is 9.3 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 39.3 points per game, 11.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Wolverines games this season is 52.2, 1.2 points more than Saturday's total of 51.
- The 51 over/under in this game is 3.5 points higher than the 47.5 average total in Wildcats games this season.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Michigan is 5-1-0 this year.
- The Wolverines have been favored by 23.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
- The Wolverines put up 38.5 points per game, 14.7 more than the Wildcats allow per matchup (23.8).
- Michigan is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.8 points.
- The Wolverines collect 29.7 more yards per game (440.5) than the Wildcats allow per outing (410.8).
- In games that Michigan amasses over 410.8 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Wolverines have two giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have nine takeaways .
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Northwestern has two wins against the spread.
- Northwestern's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Wildcats put up 6.3 more points per game (21.8) than the Wolverines allow (15.5).
- Northwestern is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 15.5 points.
- The Wildcats rack up 63.0 more yards per game (373.0) than the Wolverines allow per outing (310.0).
- When Northwestern picks up more than 310.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Wolverines' takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Northwestern
38.5
Avg. Points Scored
21.8
15.5
Avg. Points Allowed
23.8
440.5
Avg. Total Yards
373.0
310.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
410.8
2
Giveaways
9
8
Takeaways
9