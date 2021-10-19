Oct 9, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) hugs head coach Jim Harbaugh after a 32-29 win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten rivals meet when the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Michigan Stadium. Michigan is favored by 23.5 points. The game has an over/under of 51 points.

Odds for Michigan vs. Northwestern

Favorite Spread Total Michigan -23.5 51

Over/Under Insights

Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in four of six games this season.

In 50% of Northwestern's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.3, is 9.3 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 39.3 points per game, 11.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Wolverines games this season is 52.2, 1.2 points more than Saturday's total of 51.

The 51 over/under in this game is 3.5 points higher than the 47.5 average total in Wildcats games this season.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Michigan is 5-1-0 this year.

The Wolverines have been favored by 23.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The Wolverines put up 38.5 points per game, 14.7 more than the Wildcats allow per matchup (23.8).

Michigan is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.8 points.

The Wolverines collect 29.7 more yards per game (440.5) than the Wildcats allow per outing (410.8).

In games that Michigan amasses over 410.8 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Wolverines have two giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have nine takeaways .

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Northwestern has two wins against the spread.

Northwestern's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Wildcats put up 6.3 more points per game (21.8) than the Wolverines allow (15.5).

Northwestern is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 15.5 points.

The Wildcats rack up 63.0 more yards per game (373.0) than the Wolverines allow per outing (310.0).

When Northwestern picks up more than 310.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Wolverines' takeaways (8).

Season Stats