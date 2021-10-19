Sep 11, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Chamarri Conner (right) tackles Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders wide receiver Jaylin Lane (83) during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The UConn Huskies (1-7) are facing tough odds as 15.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Friday, October 22, 2021 against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-4). The contest has an over/under of 56.

Odds for Middle Tennessee vs. UConn

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Middle Tennessee -15.5 56

Over/Under Insights

Middle Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points just twice this season.

UConn and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in two games this season.

Friday's over/under is 12.2 points higher than the combined 43.8 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 66.3 points per game, 10.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Blue Raiders games this season is 58.8, 2.8 points more than Friday's total of 56.

The 53.7 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 2.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee has covered the spread one time this year.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).

This year, the Blue Raiders score 7.8 fewer points per game (27.2) than the Huskies surrender (35.0).

When Middle Tennessee puts up more than 35.0 points, it is 0-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Blue Raiders average 328.5 yards per game, 104.5 fewer yards than the 433.0 the Huskies give up per matchup.

The Blue Raiders have seven giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 10 takeaways .

UConn Stats and Trends

In UConn's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 15.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

UConn's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Huskies score 14.7 fewer points per game (16.6) than the Blue Raiders surrender (31.3).

The Huskies average 156.2 fewer yards per game (278.8) than the Blue Raiders allow per contest (435.0).

This season the Huskies have 13 turnovers, four fewer than the Blue Raiders have takeaways (17).

