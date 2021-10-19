Publish date:
Middle Tennessee vs. UConn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The UConn Huskies (1-7) are facing tough odds as 15.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Friday, October 22, 2021 against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-4). The contest has an over/under of 56.
Odds for Middle Tennessee vs. UConn
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Middle Tennessee
-15.5
56
Over/Under Insights
- Middle Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points just twice this season.
- UConn and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in two games this season.
- Friday's over/under is 12.2 points higher than the combined 43.8 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 66.3 points per game, 10.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Blue Raiders games this season is 58.8, 2.8 points more than Friday's total of 56.
- The 53.7 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 2.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Middle Tennessee has covered the spread one time this year.
- Middle Tennessee's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).
- This year, the Blue Raiders score 7.8 fewer points per game (27.2) than the Huskies surrender (35.0).
- When Middle Tennessee puts up more than 35.0 points, it is 0-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Blue Raiders average 328.5 yards per game, 104.5 fewer yards than the 433.0 the Huskies give up per matchup.
- The Blue Raiders have seven giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 10 takeaways .
UConn Stats and Trends
- In UConn's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Huskies have been underdogs by 15.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- UConn's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Huskies score 14.7 fewer points per game (16.6) than the Blue Raiders surrender (31.3).
- The Huskies average 156.2 fewer yards per game (278.8) than the Blue Raiders allow per contest (435.0).
- This season the Huskies have 13 turnovers, four fewer than the Blue Raiders have takeaways (17).
Season Stats
|Middle Tennessee
|Stats
|UConn
27.2
Avg. Points Scored
16.6
31.3
Avg. Points Allowed
35.0
328.5
Avg. Total Yards
278.8
435.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
433.0
7
Giveaways
13
17
Takeaways
10