Oct 2, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P. J. Fleck, Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm and Brady Brohm watch warm ups together from the 50 yard line before the game at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten) are favored by 5 points when they play host to the Maryland Terrapins (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten) in Big Ten action on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The over/under for the outing is set at 54.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Maryland

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Minnesota -5 54.5

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota and its opponents have scored at least 54.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this season.

Maryland and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in three of six games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.3, is 0.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 49.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Golden Gophers games have an average total of 52.5 points this season, two fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.5-point total for this game is six points below the 60.5 points per game average total in Terrapins games this season.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Golden Gophers have been favored by 5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Minnesota has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).

The Golden Gophers rack up 25.3 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the Terrapins surrender per outing (29).

Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 29 points.

The Golden Gophers average 344.5 yards per game, 37.2 fewer yards than the 381.7 the Terrapins allow per matchup.

When Minnesota piles up over 381.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Golden Gophers have seven giveaways this season, while the Terrapins have seven takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Minnesota at SISportsbook.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Terrapins have been underdogs by 5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Maryland's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

This season the Terrapins average 9.8 more points per game (30) than the Golden Gophers allow (20.2).

Maryland is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.2 points.

The Terrapins average 127.9 more yards per game (447.2) than the Golden Gophers give up (319.3).

When Maryland churns out over 319.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This season the Terrapins have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Golden Gophers' takeaways (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats