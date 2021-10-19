Oct 16, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) throws a pass against Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3, 0-0 SEC) visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between SEC foes at Vanderbilt Stadium. Vanderbilt is a 21-point underdog. This game has an over/under of 51 points.

Odds for Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Mississippi State -21 51

Over/Under Insights

Mississippi State has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in four of six games this season.

In 50% of Vanderbilt's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.

The two teams combine to average 39 points per game, 12 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 63 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 12 more than the 51 over/under in this contest.

Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 55.3 points, a number 4.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 52.7 points, 1.7 more than the set total in this contest.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Mississippi State has two wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 21 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Mississippi State's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Bulldogs score 24.7 points per game, 9.3 fewer than the Commodores allow per matchup (34).

The Bulldogs average 407 yards per game, 42.9 fewer yards than the 449.9 the Commodores allow per outing.

In games that Mississippi State picks up over 449.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have 10 giveaways this season, while the Commodores have 10 takeaways .

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Vanderbilt has two wins against the spread.

The Commodores have been underdogs by 21 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Vanderbilt's games this season have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

This year the Commodores rack up 14.7 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Bulldogs give up (29).

The Commodores rack up 310.9 yards per game, 44.6 fewer yards than the 355.5 the Bulldogs allow.

Vanderbilt is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out over 355.5 yards.

The Commodores have turned the ball over 14 times this season, six more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (8).

