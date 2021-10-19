Publish date:
Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3, 0-0 SEC) visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between SEC foes at Vanderbilt Stadium. Vanderbilt is a 21-point underdog. This game has an over/under of 51 points.
Odds for Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Mississippi State
-21
51
Over/Under Insights
- Mississippi State has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in four of six games this season.
- In 50% of Vanderbilt's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.
- The two teams combine to average 39 points per game, 12 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 63 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 12 more than the 51 over/under in this contest.
- Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 55.3 points, a number 4.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 52.7 points, 1.7 more than the set total in this contest.
Mississippi State Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Mississippi State has two wins against the spread.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 21 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Mississippi State's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Bulldogs score 24.7 points per game, 9.3 fewer than the Commodores allow per matchup (34).
- The Bulldogs average 407 yards per game, 42.9 fewer yards than the 449.9 the Commodores allow per outing.
- In games that Mississippi State picks up over 449.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs have 10 giveaways this season, while the Commodores have 10 takeaways .
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Vanderbilt has two wins against the spread.
- The Commodores have been underdogs by 21 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Vanderbilt's games this season have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
- This year the Commodores rack up 14.7 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Bulldogs give up (29).
- The Commodores rack up 310.9 yards per game, 44.6 fewer yards than the 355.5 the Bulldogs allow.
- Vanderbilt is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out over 355.5 yards.
- The Commodores have turned the ball over 14 times this season, six more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (8).
Season Stats
|Mississippi State
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
24.7
Avg. Points Scored
14.3
29
Avg. Points Allowed
34
407
Avg. Total Yards
310.9
355.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
449.9
10
Giveaways
14
8
Takeaways
10