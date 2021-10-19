Publish date:
NC State vs. Miami College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Miami Hurricanes (2-4, 0-0 ACC) are 3-point underdogs in a home ACC matchup against the No. 18 NC State Wolf Pack (5-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The over/under is 51.5 for this game.
Odds for NC State vs. Miami
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
NC State
-3
51.5
Over/Under Insights
- NC State and its opponents have combined for 51.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.
- Miami's games have gone over 51.5 points in five of six chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 64.6 points per game, 13.1 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 7.2 points more than the 44.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 52.5, one point more than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Hurricanes have averaged a total of 59.3 points, 7.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
NC State Stats and Trends
- NC State has played six games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Wolf Pack have been favored by 3 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
- NC State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
- The Wolf Pack rack up 32.3 points per game, comparable to the 30 per outing the Hurricanes surrender.
- NC State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 30 points.
- The Wolf Pack rack up 40 more yards per game (425) than the Hurricanes give up per contest (385).
- NC State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up over 385 yards.
- The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Hurricanes have forced (5).
Miami Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Miami has two wins against the spread.
- This year, the Hurricanes have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Miami's games this season have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Hurricanes average 32.3 points per game, 18.0 more than the Wolf Pack give up (14.3).
- Miami is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it scores more than 14.3 points.
- The Hurricanes average 140.8 more yards per game (435.5) than the Wolf Pack allow per contest (294.7).
- In games that Miami picks up over 294.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Hurricanes have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two more turnovers than the Wolf Pack have forced (8).
Season Stats
|NC State
|Stats
|Miami
32.3
Avg. Points Scored
32.3
14.3
Avg. Points Allowed
30
425
Avg. Total Yards
435.5
294.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
385
6
Giveaways
10
8
Takeaways
5