The Miami Hurricanes (2-4, 0-0 ACC) are 3-point underdogs in a home ACC matchup against the No. 18 NC State Wolf Pack (5-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The over/under is 51.5 for this game.

Odds for NC State vs. Miami

Favorite Spread Total NC State -3 51.5

Over/Under Insights

NC State and its opponents have combined for 51.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.

Miami's games have gone over 51.5 points in five of six chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 64.6 points per game, 13.1 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 7.2 points more than the 44.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 52.5, one point more than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

In 2021, games involving the Hurricanes have averaged a total of 59.3 points, 7.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

The Wolf Pack have been favored by 3 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

NC State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The Wolf Pack rack up 32.3 points per game, comparable to the 30 per outing the Hurricanes surrender.

NC State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 30 points.

The Wolf Pack rack up 40 more yards per game (425) than the Hurricanes give up per contest (385).

NC State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up over 385 yards.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Hurricanes have forced (5).

Miami Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Miami has two wins against the spread.

This year, the Hurricanes have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Miami's games this season have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Hurricanes average 32.3 points per game, 18.0 more than the Wolf Pack give up (14.3).

Miami is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it scores more than 14.3 points.

The Hurricanes average 140.8 more yards per game (435.5) than the Wolf Pack allow per contest (294.7).

In games that Miami picks up over 294.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two more turnovers than the Wolf Pack have forced (8).

Season Stats